This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel

8 October 2019, 17:28

This trick will literally take you a few seconds
This trick will literally take you a few seconds. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

Mared Parry

It won't take you long to ensure a proper night's sleep with no worries of being woken up.

Sleeping in a lovely hotel room is a luxury and we often have no problem getting to sleep thanks to the comfortable beds and soft sheets, but sometimes we can be hit with an issue.

It's early hours of the morning an the sun in coming up... and you're blinded by the light throught the gaps in your supposed blackout blinds.

READ MORE: Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a holiday expert

All hotel rooms will have what you need to fix this dilemma
All hotel rooms will have what you need to fix this dilemma. Picture: Getty

It doesn't matter how swanky your room is, there's nothing worse than being woken up way too early cause of something as small as curtains with a bit of a gap in them.

There's been a viral Twitter hack however, that's resolved everyone's issues, and it's using only a simple hanger.

If your room has one of the clip hangers - usually used for trousers - then you're sorted as you can use it to clip the two parts of the curtains together and enjoy a lovely night's sleep.

The mind-glowingly simple hack was shared by a number of people on Twitter, however they didn't take credit for the idea, citing they'd seen it somewhere else previously.

One Twitter user called Rick Klau said: "I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since."

He seemed grateful for the hack and shared a picture of how exactly he went about doing it.

Another called Tom also shared a picture of his go trying out the tip, captioning it: "When your hotel room's blackout curtains don't have a track to cover the whole window".

The hack's been appreciated by many and will save endless people the hassle of waking up early cause of the light.

We know we'll be trying this on our next trip for sure!

