Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a travel expert

By Mared Parry

If you manage to secure one of these you'll undoubtedly enjoy your holiday a lot more.

Securing one of those covered free flight upgrades is on everyone's bucket-list, but let's be honest - they rarely happen.

But an expert has revealed to Cosmopolitan UK exactly what it is that you beed to do if you want the most important part of your trip - the HOTEL ROOM - to be upgraded.

A million different rumours float about, from dressing and acting a certain way to saying it's a special occasion, but really it's a lot simpler than that.

So how do you get yourself upgraded from a bog standard dingy double to a luxurious queen sized room, possibly one of the best in the whole building?

Hotel.com revealed that your best bet is to check in to your room late - yes, it's really that simple.

And there's a method to the madness, as this is the time that the standard rooms will be at the lowest availability and the hotel staff will have a better idea of what's available.

It could also mean that they might be out of standard rooms by that point - meaning they'll have to give you a better room.

They explained: "If you check in late, then there is a chance that the hotel might have run out of standard rooms.

"Which is generally the room category the everyday traveler books, so an upgrade to a higher room category could be on the cards."

Sometimes hotels will let the standard rooms get slightly overbooked as there could be no-shows, but when you eventually do turn up they'll have to pop you in a better available room.

Of course, the method isn't completely fool-proof, but if you're likely to arrive at your hotel at a later time anyways, it could be worth chancing it.

If all else fails, you can just cheekily ask and hope for the best.