Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a travel expert

10 September 2019, 14:34

If you're after a free upgrade, follow this easy trick
If you're after a free upgrade, follow this easy trick. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you manage to secure one of these you'll undoubtedly enjoy your holiday a lot more.

Securing one of those covered free flight upgrades is on everyone's bucket-list, but let's be honest - they rarely happen.

But an expert has revealed to Cosmopolitan UK exactly what it is that you beed to do if you want the most important part of your trip - the HOTEL ROOM - to be upgraded.

READ MORE: All the things you're allowed to take from a hotel room without it being theft

A free upgrade to a room with a view will always go down a treat with any traveller
A free upgrade to a room with a view will always go down a treat with any traveller. Picture: PA

A million different rumours float about, from dressing and acting a certain way to saying it's a special occasion, but really it's a lot simpler than that.

So how do you get yourself upgraded from a bog standard dingy double to a luxurious queen sized room, possibly one of the best in the whole building?

Hotel.com revealed that your best bet is to check in to your room late - yes, it's really that simple.

And there's a method to the madness, as this is the time that the standard rooms will be at the lowest availability and the hotel staff will have a better idea of what's available.

It could also mean that they might be out of standard rooms by that point - meaning they'll have to give you a better room.

They explained: "If you check in late, then there is a chance that the hotel might have run out of standard rooms.

"Which is generally the room category the everyday traveler books, so an upgrade to a higher room category could be on the cards."

It can't hurt to try it out, after all, you'll be spending a lot of the holiday in that room
It can't hurt to try it out, after all, you'll be spending a lot of the holiday in that room. Picture: PA

Sometimes hotels will let the standard rooms get slightly overbooked as there could be no-shows, but when you eventually do turn up they'll have to pop you in a better available room.

Of course, the method isn't completely fool-proof, but if you're likely to arrive at your hotel at a later time anyways, it could be worth chancing it.

If all else fails, you can just cheekily ask and hope for the best.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Napping is said to be good for your health

Napping regularly could dramatically reduce the risk of heart attack, study finds
Know a Nigel? Read on...

The world's largest ever gathering of Nigels is being held at a pub this month
Social media users have mocked the 'grab bag'

Police campaign warning people to pack emergency ‘grab bag' is mocked online
The quick hack will only cost you £2

Crafty mum reveals genius £2 clock hack that makes her children lie in for longer
Argos have urgently recalled the high chairs over safety fears

Argos urgently recall high chair over fears it could collapse with baby in it

Trending on Heart

Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen

What is the Downton Abbey movie release date, who's in the cast and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Strictly's Kevin Clifton has denied claims he's 'fuming' over his new partner

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton hits back at claims he's 'fuming' at being paired with 60-year-old Anneka Rice

TV & Movies

Bianca issued a stark warning to Leo

EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca

TV & Movies

Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig

McFly at London's O2: Here's how to get tickets to the band's comeback gig

Events

Holly's Zara blouse is in the sale

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara blouse in the sale

Celebrities