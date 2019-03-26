All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

26 March 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 13:12

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Can you take towels, shampoo, slippers and toiletries from hotels? An extensive list of all the complimentary items

Those of you with an inner Ross-from-Friends-when-he-steals-the-hotel-lightbulbs in them may be interested to know that someone, somewhere, has made a handy list of the items you're allowed to steal from your room.

All the items you're allowed to take from hotel rooms: a handy list (stock image). Picture: Getty

Tripsavy created a diagram that shows exactly what items are complimentary, and which definitely aren't.

Spoiler: it's good news for slipper thieves.

Things you CAN take from hotel rooms:

- Stationery

- Postcards

- Slippers

- Toiletries

Taking shampoo, conditioner and other toiletries from hotel rooms is allowed (stock image). Picture: Getty

Things you CAN'T take from hotel rooms:

- Clock radio

- Towels

- Hairdyer

- Iron

- Cups

However, it's worth adding a *disclaimer* that all hotels have different policies on items guests are allowed to take, and it's probably best advised that you check with them first before loading your bags with their postcards.

