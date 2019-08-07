London Victoria station fire: Travel chaos as blaze breaks out causing severe delays

7 August 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 09:08

A fire broke out near the track
A fire broke out near the track. Picture: Getty

Commuters are facing disruption this morning after three fires broke out next to a railway line in London Victoria.

Commuters are facing major delays after three fires broke out next to railway tracks near London Victoria station.

Southern and Gatwick Express train services are not running to or from the station after the blaze spread between Victoria and Clapham Junction. Rail services are warning against travelling to and from the stations affected.

Despite the fires being put out at 8am, National Rail have confirmed that major disruption will continue until around 2:30pm with delays expected for the rest of the day.

Read More: Heathrow strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and are passengers eligible for compensation?

In a statement on their website, they said: "You should avoid travelling to and from London Victoria & Clapham Junction this morning until further notice, and travel to or from London Bridge instead using Thameslink or alternative Southern services.

"Your overall journey time will be extended by up to 60 minutes."

Read More: Why did Superbreak and LateRooms go into administration and what should current and future customers do?

It's not known how the fires started, but services are being diverted to London Bridge, with commuters and holidaymakers advised to use Thameslink or other Southern services.

Tickets can also be used on London buses and London Underground.

There are also major problems at Gatwick Airport this morning as a result of a ‘major computer failure’ with British Airways.

The airline said it has been forced to use manual systems for check ins, with Twitter pictures showing huge queues.

Gatwick Airport said on Twitter: “British Airways is experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flights departures. If flying with BA, please check your flight before travelling to the airport and leave a little extra time.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Christopher: Greek police find body in search for British astrophysicist

UK & World

Watford sign Danny Welbeck on free transfer

Sport

Wilfried Zaha hands in transfer request at Crystal Palace

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

Lifestyle

There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Beauty

Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning

Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating

How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

Celebrities

The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.

Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday

Celebrities

Maura has addressed Curtis' sexuality

Maura Higgins reacts to Curtis' revelation he's 'open to a relationship with a man'

TV & Movies