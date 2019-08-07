London Victoria station fire: Travel chaos as blaze breaks out causing severe delays

A fire broke out near the track. Picture: Getty

Commuters are facing disruption this morning after three fires broke out next to a railway line in London Victoria.

Commuters are facing major delays after three fires broke out next to railway tracks near London Victoria station.

Southern and Gatwick Express train services are not running to or from the station after the blaze spread between Victoria and Clapham Junction. Rail services are warning against travelling to and from the stations affected.

Despite the fires being put out at 8am, National Rail have confirmed that major disruption will continue until around 2:30pm with delays expected for the rest of the day.

Read More: Heathrow strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and are passengers eligible for compensation?

⚠️ #SNUpdates - Due to a fire next to the tracks, all lines are currently blocked. Those travelling to/from Victoria and Clapham Junction should avoid travel.



🎫 Ticket acceptance is in place, full details below



ℹ️ Full details & live departures👇https://t.co/nUnTK53BEF pic.twitter.com/y4OGGsD0OX — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) August 7, 2019

In a statement on their website, they said: "You should avoid travelling to and from London Victoria & Clapham Junction this morning until further notice, and travel to or from London Bridge instead using Thameslink or alternative Southern services.

"Your overall journey time will be extended by up to 60 minutes."

Read More: Why did Superbreak and LateRooms go into administration and what should current and future customers do?

It's not known how the fires started, but services are being diverted to London Bridge, with commuters and holidaymakers advised to use Thameslink or other Southern services.

Tickets can also be used on London buses and London Underground.

There are also major problems at Gatwick Airport this morning as a result of a ‘major computer failure’ with British Airways.

The airline said it has been forced to use manual systems for check ins, with Twitter pictures showing huge queues.

Gatwick Airport said on Twitter: “British Airways is experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flights departures. If flying with BA, please check your flight before travelling to the airport and leave a little extra time.”