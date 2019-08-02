Why did Superbreak and LateRooms go into administration and what should current and future customers do?

By Alice Dear

Superbreak announced they have ceased trading after 36 years of business.

Superbreak announced this week they have gone into administration after a difficult year.

The company’s news has left 200 people out of jobs, as well as affecting 53,000 customers.

But what happens to those customers still on holiday? And what about those with booked trips? Here’s everything you need to know:

Who are Superbreak, are they part of LateRooms and what happened?

Superbreak was created in 1983.

The company started with travel packages in the UK before expanding to Europe.

LateRooms – part of Malvern Group – is a sister company of Superbreak, and has also gone into administration.

In a statement, the Malvern Group said: "We regret to advise you that Malvern Group incorporating Superbreak Mini Holidays Limited and Late Rooms Limited, has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator on 1st August 2019 and have ceased trading with immediate effect.

"It is the company’s intention to appoint an administrator to deal with the affairs of the business tomorrow."

What happens to customers on holiday?

There are believed to be around 400 customers currently on Superbreak holidays.

The Association of British Travel Agents, ABTA, have advised customers to continue with their trips and return as they planned.

What about customers with future bookings?

ABTA have advised customers accordingly in a clear statement, which can be found here.

They advise that if you booked your trip though a travel agent or other travel company, to contact them instead of Superbreaks for guidance.

For those who booked a trip directly with Superbreak, and whose trip includes a flight, they should contact the CAA directing to make a claim, visit the website here.

If your trip was booked directly through Superbreak, but does not include flights, they should make a claim through your credit card company.

If asked for a referral letter from ABTA, you can download one from their website.

For those people who booked hotel accommodation-only with Superbreaks, these sales have not been protected with ABTA.

If this applies to you, you should submit a claim to your bank.