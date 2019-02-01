Cost of TV License confirmed to RISE from April 1st 2019

TV license fees will be up by £4 from April . Picture: Getty

This is the third year in a row that the price has increased, with the monies going towards the funding of the BBC and its programming.

The BBC have announced they are increasing the cost of the TV License from April 1st.

Anyone who owns a television will be forced to fork out extra money, as the fees have been confirmed to rise from £150.50 up to £154.50.

It's the third year in a row that the price has been hiked, with the funds going towards the cost of BBC programming.

The Government is responsible for setting the licence fee and announced in 2016 that it would be increasing the amount Brits pay to watch the telly to reflect inflation.

Confirming the news in a statement, the organisation said: “The Government is responsible for setting the level of the licence fee and announced in 2016 it would rise in line with inflation for five years from 1 April 2017.”

"In the last financial year 94 percent of the BBC’s controllable spend went on content for audiences and delivery, with just 6 percent spent on running the organisation."