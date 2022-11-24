UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

24 November 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 08:59

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule
Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Airports across the UK could get rid of security restrictions on liquids in hand luggage within the next two years.

Airports in the UK could be set to ditch their ban on liquids in hand luggage over 100ml.

Under new rules - set to come into force in 2024 - passengers travelling through airports will be able to carry drinks, cosmetics and liquids of any size in their hand luggage without putting it in a plastic bag.

According to The Times, major airports around the country will install more advanced security scanners which will allow the relaxation of the rules.

This new technology means passengers will be able to keep everything in their bags, including laptops, for the first time in 16 years.

There are 100ml rules on liquids
There are 100ml rules on liquids. Picture: Getty Images

The special CT scanners allow airport security to inspect bags from a 3D image, instead of the current 2D images.

Currently, passengers failing to remove items from their bags or travelling with liquids over 100ml are considered to be the biggest cause of delays at airport security.

The new 3D baggage screening equipment is being tested at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham and has been hailed a ‘game changer’ by experts.

John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of Heathrow, told The Times: "We are slowly rolling them out.

"We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the DfT.

Security queues could be a lot more efficient
Security queues could be a lot more efficient. Picture: Getty Images

"By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags."

Liquid allowance restrictions on hand luggage were brought in by airports back in 2006 after British police uncovered a terrorist plot.

In August of the same year, almost all cabin baggage was banned on flights with the exception of passports and wallets.

Rules were later relaxed but a total ban on liquids remained in place before the 100ml rule was introduced.

Currently, 100ml of liquids, gels, and aerosols can be carried inside a clear plastic bag measuring no more than 20cm by 20cm.

Read more

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospital flu cases up 10 times on last year amid 'tripledemic' warning, NHS England data shows

UK & World

Cardi B wants to eat biscuits with Princess Margaret after watching The Crown

UK & World

UK sees highest net migration since Second World War

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Christmas

Peter Kay's net worth revealed

Peter Kay's staggering fortune revealed after his tour sold out in minutes

Celebrities

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Dec accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

More train strikes are on the way before Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas train strikes: Travel chaos as festive cancellation dates announced

Travel

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.

Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

Lifestyle

Buster the dog from the John Lewis advert has died

Buster the trampolining dog from iconic John Lewis Christmas advert has died

TV & Movies

Here's how much Christmas lights cost to run

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights at home?

Christmas

Matt Hancock opening up about his childhood on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock opens up about ‘harrowing’ money struggles when he was younger

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Would you charge guests to come to a party?

Mum fumes over £16 fee for son to attend child's birthday party

Parenting

Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay

Heartwarming moment Jack Grealish fulfils promise to boy, 11, with goal celebration

Celebrities