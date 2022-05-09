UK to be hotter than Mexico this week before sizzling heatwave

9 May 2022, 10:33

Brits are set for an absolute scorcher in the coming weeks (right: stock image)
Brits are set for an absolute scorcher in the coming weeks (right: stock image). Picture: Alamy/Getty
Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman

UK weather: Brits are set for a scorcher this week as temperatures soar to 26C.

It might *finally* be time to put away that big coat - because it looks like the sunny weather is now here to stay.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

After a slightly unpredictable April, May has seen some much warmer temperatures across the UK - and it looks set to get even hotter this week.

Forecasters have predicted that the UK could get even hotter than Mexico in the next few days, with highs of up to 26C expected in parts of the country.

Brits have been enjoying a warm start to the month
Brits have been enjoying a warm start to the month. Picture: Alamy

The week will start with highs of 23C in the south, though the north will see slightly cooler temperatures.

The mercury could then reach up to 26C in parts of the south coast at the weekend, which is higher than the 24C expected in Marbella, Spain, and in Apizaco, Mexico.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "It’s likely we’ll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK.

"Ultra-violet light levels will likely be high."

And next week looks set to be even hotter, with scorching temperatures expected across the UK.

The Met Office's three-month outlook has put the probability of hot weather this summer almost double that of normal years.

It has said that there is a “40% chance” the summer “will be significantly hotter than average”, with only a 10% probability of a cooler than normal season.

Will there be a May heatwave? Here's what we know (stock images)

Will there be a heatwave this May?

Singer Nick Cave announces death of his son Jethro Lazenby

Showbiz

Metropolitan Police officer accused of 41 offences is charged with three more counts of rape

UK & World

