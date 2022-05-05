Urgent warning over energy rebate scammers targeting homeowners

5 May 2022, 15:45

Councils are warning against an energy rebate scam
Councils are warning against an energy rebate scam. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Scammers claiming to be from the council have been trying to steal money from residents.

Councils across the country are warning residents about a new energy scam targeting households.

The government announced details of the £150 council tax rebate earlier this year, to help with the rising cost of energy bills.

However, consumer watchdog Which? says it ‘hasn't taken long for scammers to seize on the opportunity’ to use this to their advantage.

Scammers are pretending to be the council
Scammers are pretending to be the council. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, the scammers claim to be associated with the council, explaining a refund is due.

They then ask for your bank details in order to pay out the £150 rebate, which then allows them to take large sums of money from their bank accounts.

There are also variations of this scam being sent by email and text message.

The Local Government Association has urged people in England and Wales to be extra vigilant, confirming councils don’t ask for bank details over the phone.

Coventry City Council has also warned their residents after an increase of the scams in their area.

People have been scammed out of thousands
People have been scammed out of thousands. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson said: "As part of the ongoing £150 Government Council Tax rebate, we will not contact you via text to confirm any details.

“Scammers claiming to be from the council are texting residents and asking them to provide bank details over the phone. This is a scam and we will not cold call you or text you asking for details."

If you are unsure whether the message or call you've received is genuine, it's best to source a contact number for that organisation directly from its website or a recent letter.

If you think you've already given your details to scammers, you should contact your bank immediately and also report the scam to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland.

