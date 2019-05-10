UK set to be hotter than Sicily next week as temperates soar

10 May 2019, 13:55

Brits will bask in the sun over the next week as temperatures will rival Italy
Brits will bask in the sun over the next week as temperatures will rival Italy. Picture: PA

It looks like it could hit 23C next week in the UK which is warmer than the temperatures in Sicily

Weather forecasters have predicted that the UK is set to be hotter than some parts of Italy next week, and we cannot wait.

After a bleak couple of days, we can expect temperatures to soar to 23C all of next week.

Brits will flock to the beach over the next week due to rising temperatures
Brits will flock to the beach over the next week due to rising temperatures. Picture: PA

This Saturday and Sunday, expect temperatures of 18C, a whopping 4C warmer than Sicily!

According to experts, this is the start of a buildup to what they're calling 'flaming June'.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “Temperatures will continue to rise through next week and we could see 19C widely across the south with highs of up to 23C possible."

Read more: New 5G network could interrupt weather forecasting

Temperatures could hit the 30s by the end of May
Temperatures could hit the 30s by the end of May. Picture: PA

She continued: “With high pressure we expect blue skies and sunshine and thereafter the rest of May is looking largely dry with temperatures around where they should be for the time of year.”

According to Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden, temperatures could go beyond 30C by the end of May.

He said: “There is the potential for an early switch to summer-like weather this year after the unsettled and cooler start to May.

“This is most likely from around mid-month and possibly slightly earlier across southern regions."

