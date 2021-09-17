UK new travel rules: What to expect as amber list is scrapped in major shake up

17 September 2021, 07:38 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 07:40

There is set to be a travel update today
There is set to be a travel update today. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The government's new travel rules will make holidays much easier for vaccinated Brits.

The UK travel rules could be changed as soon as today, with reports the amber list will be scrapped.

According to the Daily Mail, the new regulations would see the green and amber lists simplified into one category.

The red list would stay for high risk countries with rising coronavirus rates, meaning travellers coming back to the UK would still have to quarantine in a hotel for ten days at a cost of £2,285.

Travel will be made easier for vaccinated Brits
Travel will be made easier for vaccinated Brits. Picture: Getty Images

Reports suggest Turkey will be removed from the red list, along with many others as it will be ‘cut in half’.

There is also speculation that double jabbed Brits coming back into the UK will no longer need to pay for pre-departure lateral flow tests or PCR tests when arriving back in the UK.

This could save travellers around £100 per trip.

As for unvaccinated Brits, they will now have to isolate at home for ten days and take PCR tests on day two and day eight, as they do for amber list countries.

The changes will be in place in time for the October half-term.

Referencing the latest review, a Government spokesperson previously said: “Our international travel policy is guided by one overwhelming priority – protecting public health.

"Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under regular review and are informed by the latest risk assessment from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and wider public health factors.

“The next formal checkpoint review will take place by 1 October 2021.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out about the traffic light system, announcing that it would be ‘simplified’ shortly.

He said: "I know travellers have been frustrated this summer... but it's reasonable to ask people to do that to help protect the population.

"We will be saying a lot more shortly about the traffic light system, about simplifying it, and about what we can do about the burdens of testing less onerous for those who are coming back into the country. That will be coming shortly."

