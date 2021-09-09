A weekend in Whitstable: Here's what to do in the beautiful seaside town

Take a trip to Whitstable for the weekend. Picture: Alamy/The Marine Hotel

Everything you need to know about enjoying a weekend in the lovely seaside town of Whitstable.

If you're looking from an escape from your busy working life, look no further than the pretty seaside spot of Whitstable.

Situated in Kent, the tranquil town is the perfect place to chill out, relax and take in the fresh air.

If you're planning a stay in Whitstable this year, check out our travel guide...

How to get there

Whitstable is a seaside town that traces the northern coast of Kent in South-East England.

Whitstable is just two hours from London. Picture: Alamy

You can get Whitstable from London via train. Depending on which train you book, the journey can be as short as 1 hour 13 minutes.

It is also a two hour drive from London, or coming from Manchester it is around 4 and a half hours.

Where to stay

Just a 15 minute walk from Whitstable station, you will find The Marine Hotel.

Situated on Tankerton seafront, the stunning property has 30 rooms, with more than half of them offering sea views.

With many also featuring balconies, you can enjoy a coffee while looking out on the ocean.

If you book into the restaurant downstairs, you’ll be treated to a lovely menu which includes Thai green curry, a vegan burger and falafel bites.

If you want to explore the area, there is a high street behind the hotel with a small row of shops and bars including the delightful pub The Tankerton Arms.

You can also walk to Whitstable along the pebbled beach in under 20 minutes.

Where to eat and drink

If you’re looking for some chips on the shore, Beachfront shack The Forge has local beer and the freshest dishes.

Heading into town, you’ll find the independent, family run Bistro Samphire.

They pride themselves on using the best seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms, allotments, fisherman and producers in Kent and the South East.

Tucked away on the high street you will also find Cafe + Kitchen which serves Anglo Asian home cooking.

It has a great reputation in the area for serving beautifully fragrant dishes such as Nasi Goreng, Katsu curry and noodle salads.

What to do

There is so much to see and do in the pretty town of Whitstable.

There is an abundance of fresh seafood and an annual oyster festival which attracts tourists from up and down the country who are in need of some fresh air.

You can check out the multi-coloured beach huts along the seafront which are buzzing with activity on a busy day, before taking a dip in the sea.

Harbour street has plenty of independent stores. Picture: Alamy

Harbour Street is full of lovely little independent shops so we suggest taking a wander along the streets and checking out the pastel-painted shopfronts.

It is also the ideal spot for day-trippers, with a thriving arts scene where you will find Fishslab Gallery and Chappell Contemporary.

If you want to soak up the history, you can take a trip to Whitstable Castle, which was originally built for the Pearson family in the 1790s.

Today, you can wander around the beautiful grounds or take afternoon tea.