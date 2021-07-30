Cornwall travel guide: What to do and where to eat in the Duchy

Here are the best activities and places to eat in Cornwall. Picture: Emma Clarke / Getty / Fox's Revenge

By Emma Clarke

Cornwall is the ideal place to visit if you're a couple, or going away as a family.

There are few places in the UK as dazzling as the Cornish coast.

Boasting long stretches of sandy beaches, cute coves and harbour-side towns, Kernow - as it's referred to by locals - has long been a popular holiday destination for Brits and international travellers alike.

Its popularity among sunseekers desperate for a break from the daily grind has only increased since the pandemic, with many preferring UK travel over foreign holidays at this time.

So, if you're looking at visiting Cornwall this year, here are some fantastic things to do, and places to eat and drink...

What to do

1. Take a dip in the Jubilee Pool - Penzance

Positioned right on the seafront, the Jubilee Pool boasts views of St Michael's Mount and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

The 1930s landmark not only has a refreshing salt water lido, it also has a geothermal heated pool to help you thaw out afterwards.

Opening times: 09:30-17:00, Mon-Sun.

Admission: Adult geothermal session tickets are priced at £11.75, an adult main pool session is £6.00, and combo tickets start from £8.00.

View website here

2. Wander round the Lost Gardens of Heligan

Tucked away in Mevagissey, the Lost Gardens of Heligan sprawl across 200 acres and consist of a beautifully-groomed Victorian productive garden, pleasure grounds, a jungle and, of course, famous sculptures by brother-sister duo, Pete and Sue Hill.

Opening times: 10:00-18:00, Mon-Sun (last entry at 16:00).

Admission: Adult tickets are £17.50 each, child (5-17) tickets cost £8.50.

Visit website here

3. Go paddle boarding at Harlyn Bay

Whether you're a novice or a watersports pro, paddle boarding is not only incredibly fun, it allows you to explore hidden nooks and coves that you would otherwise miss.

4. Visit Doc Martin's house in Port Isaac

Port Isaac is the filming location for hit ITV drama, Doc Martin. Picture: Emma Clarke

Made famous by the hit ITV drama starring Martin Clunes, Port Isaac is a picturesque harbour town with stunning ocean views.

Wander down to the harbour, grab yourself a pasty, then head up the cliff walk to get a better look of the views.

Where to eat

1. Caffè Rojano in Padstow

If you love Italian food with a modern twist, Paul Ainsworth's Caffè Rojano is the ultimate pitstop.

Choose from heavenly small plates (we'd recommend the ham 'n' cheese croquettes, the Sicilian arancini and the Cornish crab), the meat and fish selection (the rib of beef is divine) and the delectable pasta dishes (you'll want to try the slow-cooked beef ragu).

Then, top it off with the corn over coals and Caffè Rojano chips - as well as a delicious cocktail, of course!

If you have a sweet tooth, try the 'Whoopsey splunker' - soft-serve ice cream with a lavish spread of toppings.

Visit website here

2. The Harbourside Refuge in Porthleven

Offering incredible views of the harbour, this contemporary eatery serves up fresh seafood, succulent chicken and flavoursome sides.

If the weather is nice, the terrace area is the prime spot for a late lunch or early dinner.

Visit website here

3. Fox's Revenge in Newquay

The Fox's Revenge offers laid-back vibes and delicious BBQ food. Picture: Fox's Revenge

The newly-opened, award-winning Fox's Revenge is a converted pub just a short trip from Newquay and Truro.

With a large tipi pitched up on its grounds, diners can enjoy mouth-watering BBQ goodies from the grill al fresco - there's even a DJ on site to really get you into the mood!

Serving up fresh flat breads, crispy fried chicken, burnt ends and more, the Fox's Revenge is the ideal location for families and groups to hang out of an evening.

Visit website here

4. The Mariners in Rock

This may be a bold claim, but it's true nonetheless: The Mariners serves the best roast dinner. Ever.

The potatoes are drenched in beef dripping and the beef sirloin is so tender it cuts like butter. Then there's the carrots, which add a gorgeous, caramelly sweetness to the meal.

You should also try the buttermilk chicken and 1/2 pint baby squid as a starter, and if you're visiting during the week: you absolutely must order the hispi cabbage.

Visit website here