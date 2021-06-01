UK weather: Britain set for another scorcher with 26C temperatures after hottest day of the year

Things are set to get even hotter in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Brits will bask in 24C heat this week after the sunny Bank Holiday weekend.

After a very miserable May, it looks like summer is finally making an appearance.

The UK basked in glorious sunshine over the Bank Holiday, and things are set to get even hotter this week.

Temperatures soared on Monday, with Kinloss in Scotland recording 24.6 C, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Now the Met Office is predicting more sunny weather is on the way as we head into a mini heatwave.

The sun is headed for the UK this week. Picture: PA Images

The mercury could even hit 26C in some areas of the country by Wednesday.

A Met Office expert told The Mirror: "Tuesday is set to be a fine and dry day with some strong sunshine and with most areas just a little warmer than on Monday.

"On Tuesday morning we will see some strong sunshine get to work burning that misty low cloud back to north sea coasts.

"And then for most of the day fine, dry and sunny, although there may be one or two light showers during the afternoon across northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Millions of people enjoyed the sun over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PA Images

"Very warm once again with highs of around 26C."

Forecasters are also predicting the sun could continue over the next fortnight, with temperatures showing no signs of cooling.

Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook told The Sun: "Probability forecasts look dry and warm - a few of the runs turbocharge the heat towards mid-June," he said.

"What a massive U-turn this is becoming."

However, with the warm weather comes some risk of thunderstorms, with thundery showers expected in the south-west over the next few days.

The Met Office’s Becky Mitchell said: "The first bout of showers will come into parts of the south-west.

“There's a chance of some thundery breakdowns in the south-east.

"We could have some quite intense storms there.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunderstorms."

This comes after Bank Holiday Monday was confirmed as the hottest day of the year so far.

It passed the previous record which was set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in southwest London, when the temperature reached 24.5C.