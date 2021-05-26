This 24 hour live cam lets you watch rescue otters chilling all day long

These rescue otters are the cutest thing you'll see all day. Picture: Marine Mammal Rescue

By Alice Dear

Need a break from the day-to-day slog of life? Well, we've got just the thing for you.

We all crave escapism at some point throughout the working day, whether you just came out of an intense meeting or you've had enough of your co-workers.

With that said, we'd like to introduce you to your new self-care best friends – a bunch of otters from Canada.

In particular, we're talking about a bevy of otters from Vancouver, currently being looked after at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre which rescues, rehabilitates and releases sick and injured marine mammals.

They currently have a number of otters in their care, and have been kind enough to set up cameras to record every single one of their movements.

Read more: You can now get a hanging egg chair for your cat for £35

The stream allows you to watch the otters as they go about their daily lives. Picture: Marine Mammal Rescue

The live stream allows you to watch the adorable pups as they glide across the water on their back, snuggle up for a sleep, or become mischievous during playtime.

The cameras are active throughout most of the day, which allows you to watch the otters living their day-to-day lives from morning to night.

And while you might scoff at their idea of using the otter live cam to calm you, there's actually evidence the activity is good for your health.

A study conducted by the University of Leeds and in partnership with Western Australia Tourism found evidence that suggests watching cute animals can relieve stress and anxiety.

The study saw the participants blood pressure and heart rate monitored while they enjoyed 30 minutes of cute animal footage.

These animals included kittens, puppies, baby gorillas and even quokkas.

The otters can often be seen on the stream 'rafting' hand-in-hand. Picture: Marine Mammal Rescue

Research for the experiment took place during winter, when the students being studied were stressfully anticipating their upcoming exams.

In every single person studied, they saw a decrease in anxiety, blood pressure and heart rate after watching the cute animals.

Just 30 minutes watching these beautiful animals could bring your stress levels down dramatically. Picture: Marine Mammal Rescue

Specifically, on average, blood pressure levels dropped from 136 to 88 and heart rates decreased by 6.5 per cent.

Anxiety levels in the participants also decreased by 35 per cent thanks to the fluffy animals.

Convinced now? Well then, here's where you can keep up to date with the otters.

Read now: Stolen sausage dog reunited with owner after being found 130 miles from home