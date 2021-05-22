You can now get a hanging egg chair for your cat for £35

Aldi is now selling hanging egg chair for your cat
Aldi is now selling hanging egg chair for your cat. Picture: Aldi
Aldi is now selling another Hanging Egg Chair which is perfect for your furry friends.

The Hanging Egg Chair is one of Aldi’s most popular products, often selling out within minutes of being released.

And now a new version has been launched, but this time it’s for cats.

Made by natural hand woven wicker, it is supported by a metal frame and has a removable inner cushion.

The cat egg chair is going on sale on Sunday (May 23), with hundreds of customers rushing to pre-order one for their pets.

Aldi has now launched a hanging egg chair for your cat
Aldi has now launched a hanging egg chair for your cat. Picture: Aldi

They cost £34.99 and will be available to purchase online, but won’t be stocked in stores until May 30.

The supermarket said in a statement: "Following the popularity of its Hanging Egg Chair, Aldi has revealed a pet purrfect version of the chair.

“Pet lovers should be quick as once they're gone, they're gone."

After a photo of the mini chair was shared on the Money Savers Online Facebook page, it soon racked up hundreds of comments.

Wayfair is also selling a similar wicker basket for cats
Wayfair is also selling a similar wicker basket for cats. Picture: Wayfair

"How cute are they!,” said one person, while a second tagged their friend and added: "Get an egg chair for the cats lol.”

If you wanted a similar product, Wayfair is also selling a wicker egg bed for cats for £60.

Meanwhile, Aldi’s new chair is part of an Eco Pet range which also includes a cat igloo for £24.99.

The igloo is made from the same natural wicker and also includes a removable cushion.

Aldi's cat Egg Chair is on sale from May 23
Aldi's cat Egg Chair is on sale from May 23. Picture: Aldi

Elsewhere in the range, there are pet beds starting from £12.99, as well as bamboo pet bowls for £3.99.

There are also toys made from recycled materials and eco-friendly dog coats in a range of different colours and sizes.

This comes after Aldi also announced a larger version of the egg chair will be landing in stories in July.

The original chair sold out in minutes when it was released in March, with reports there were as many as 35,000 people waiting in an online queue.

The range is available to buy from Aldi now

