Poignant final interview with Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter to air next week

Paul Ritter's final interview will air next week. Picture: Getty Images/Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Paul Ritter said playing Martin in Friday Night Dinner was 'absolutely everything' to him.

Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter said playing Martin Goodman in the comedy was ‘absolutely everything’ to him in his final interview.

The late TV star took part in a special episode of the Channel 4 show to celebrate its ten year anniversary, before he sadly died of a brain tumour last month.

Opening up about his character in the poignant interview, Paul said: “I’d be nothing without him.

Read more: Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

“Seriously. I mean it was the great career gift. In terms of interesting parts, he’s been absolutely everything to me, and I have loved playing him. I’ve loved all the extraordinary scenes we do.”

Paul played Martin in all six series of the show, alongside Tamsin Greig who played his onscreen wife Jackie and actors Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal who played sons Adam and Johnny.

Tamsin has since opened up about her late co-star, saying it’s a ‘testament to his courage’ that he chose to take part in the documentary.

Giving a heartfelt tribute at the start of the 90-minute episode, Tamsin tearfully said the whole cast were missing their ‘dear and most cherished friend’.

Paul Ritter passed away at the age of 54. Picture: PA Images

The 54-year-old explained: “Sadly at the time of making the documentary, Paul was pretty unwell and to be honest – and don’t tell the producers this – but I did try and persuade him not to do the interview.

“But it is testament to Paul’s courage and generosity and dignity and complete lack of vanity that he wanted to participate in the documentary, to do an interview, and to really celebrate this little world that he’s been a part of and that he’s enjoyed so much over the years.”

Aside from his role as Martin, Paul has had a long career in acting, appearing in films such as Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Quantum of Solace.

His TV credits also include Chernobyl, No Offence, The Hollow Crown, Belgravia and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Special episode Friday Night Dinner - 10 Years And A Lovely Bit Of Squirrel will air on Friday 28 May.

A synopsis for the show reads: "This one-off documentary celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Robert Popper's iconic comedy, Friday Night Dinner, which gave us that infamous catchphrase, as well as the beloved Goodman family and their even more surreal neighbour Jim, who together have become the heart of one of Channel 4's most popular sitcoms of all time."

Now read: Friday Night Dinner airing 10 year anniversary documentary this month after death of Paul Ritter