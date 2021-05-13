Friday Night Dinner airing 10 year anniversary documentary this month after death of Paul Ritter

By Naomi Bartram

A documentary celebrating Friday Night Dinner will debut later this month along with public’s three favourite episodes.

It’s good news for Friday Night Dinner fans, as Channel 4 is airing a 10 year anniversary documentary this month.

Friday Night Dinner - 10 Years And A Lovely Bit Of Squirrel is set to look back at the funniest moments from the series.

Airing on Friday 28 May, the one-off special will also tribute actor Paul Ritter, who sadly passed away in April following a brain tumour.

Paul played the iconic Martin Goodman, while Tamsin Greig starred as his wife Jackie Goodman, and Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal played their onscreen sons, Adam and Jonny.

In the documentary, the stars will be giving never-before-seen interviews, as well as sharing their favourite moments over the decade.

Mark Heap, aka Jim, and Val actress Tracy-Ann Oberman will also appear on the show, while creator Robert Popper is set to open up about the six series’.

Robert previously said: "I'm delighted that the cast and crew's amazing work is being recognised in this documentary - unless, of course, everything in it is entirely negative."

Other celebrity fans such as Claudia Winkleman, Joe Thomas, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes will also feature.

The cast of Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty Images

A synopsis reads: "This one-off documentary celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Robert Popper's iconic comedy, Friday Night Dinner, which gave us that infamous catchphrase, as well as the beloved Goodman family and their even more surreal neighbour Jim, who together have become the heart of one of Channel 4's most popular sitcoms of all time."

This comes after tributes poured in for Paul following his heartbreaking death earlier this year.

Tom Rosenthal said at the time: “I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting.

“It was a total pleasure an honour.”

I think I’ll always aspire to be like Paul. I guess that’ll happen when someone pretends to be your Dad for 10 years. I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent so much time in that green room and hope his real bambinos know how much his fake bambinos loved and looked up to him. — Tom 🅡øsenthal 🥄 (@rosentweets) April 8, 2021

Simon Bird went on to call him ‘generous, intelligent, thoughtful and ‘undeniably cool’.

He added: “I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent so much time in that green room and hope his real bambinos know how much his fake bambinos loved and looked up to him.”

Paul played Martin in all six seasons of Channel 4 show, and has also appeared on The Bill, Vera, Belgravia and Chernobyl.

He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, playing Eldred Worple.

Friday Night Dinner - 10 Years And A Lovely Bit Of Squirrel will follow three back-to-back fan-favourite episodes which have been voted by the viewers.

