Friday Night Dinner airing 10 year anniversary documentary this month after death of Paul Ritter

13 May 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 10:52

Friday Night Dinner is airing a special documentary
Friday Night Dinner is airing a special documentary. Picture: Channel 4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A documentary celebrating Friday Night Dinner will debut later this month along with public’s three favourite episodes.

It’s good news for Friday Night Dinner fans, as Channel 4 is airing a 10 year anniversary documentary this month.

Friday Night Dinner - 10 Years And A Lovely Bit Of Squirrel is set to look back at the funniest moments from the series.

Airing on Friday 28 May, the one-off special will also tribute actor Paul Ritter, who sadly passed away in April following a brain tumour.

Paul played the iconic Martin Goodman, while Tamsin Greig starred as his wife Jackie Goodman, and Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal played their onscreen sons, Adam and Jonny.

In the documentary, the stars will be giving never-before-seen interviews, as well as sharing their favourite moments over the decade.

Read More: Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Mark Heap, aka Jim, and Val actress Tracy-Ann Oberman will also appear on the show, while creator Robert Popper is set to open up about the six series’.

Robert previously said: "I'm delighted that the cast and crew's amazing work is being recognised in this documentary - unless, of course, everything in it is entirely negative."

Other celebrity fans such as Claudia Winkleman, Joe Thomas, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes will also feature.

The cast of Friday Night Dinner
The cast of Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty Images

A synopsis reads: "This one-off documentary celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Robert Popper's iconic comedy, Friday Night Dinner, which gave us that infamous catchphrase, as well as the beloved Goodman family and their even more surreal neighbour Jim, who together have become the heart of one of Channel 4's most popular sitcoms of all time."

This comes after tributes poured in for Paul following his heartbreaking death earlier this year.

Tom Rosenthal said at the time: “I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting.

“It was a total pleasure an honour.”

Simon Bird went on to call him ‘generous, intelligent, thoughtful and ‘undeniably cool’.

He added: “I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent so much time in that green room and hope his real bambinos know how much his fake bambinos loved and looked up to him.”

Paul played Martin in all six seasons of Channel 4 show, and has also appeared on The Bill, Vera, Belgravia and Chernobyl.

He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, playing Eldred Worple.

Friday Night Dinner - 10 Years And A Lovely Bit Of Squirrel will follow three back-to-back fan-favourite episodes which have been voted by the viewers.

Now Read: Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed? And is the family house real?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Suranne Jones and Martin Compston are starring in the new drama Vigil

When does Vigil start, what is the new thriller about and who is in the cast with Suranne Jones?
Alex Ferns played Trevor in EastEnders in 2000

Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?
When is Love Is Blind season two out?

When is Love Is Blind season two out on Netflix?

Davina McCall has been praised for her documentary Sex, Myths and Menopause

Davina McCall’s new menopause documentary praised for ‘lifting the lid’ on women’s healthcare
Graham Clark was played by Kevin Pallister in Emmerdale

Who was Graham Clark in Emmerdale and what happened to him?

Trending on Heart

When is the next green list travel review?

When is the next green list review?

Lifestyle

You can apply for a job to live and work in a castle

You can now apply for a job to live in a beautiful castle off the coast of Cornwall

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Maje Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red mini dress from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Kel Allen plays Kelly Neelan's mum Laura in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street actress Kel Allen?

I'm A Celebrity could be heading back to Wales this year

I'm A Celebrity ‘set to return to Wales’ as Australia rules out reopening borders