Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed? And is the family house real?

Friday Night Dinner is set to return to Channel 4 for a sixth series - but where is the sitcom filmed?

After two years, Friday Night Dinner is finally back on Channel 4 for its sixth series.

The show - written by Robert Popper - tells the story of two brothers Adam and Jonny who return to their parents house for dinner once a week for the Jewish sabbath.

And, of course, no dinner would be complete without weird neighbour Jim poking his head in. But where is the sitcom filmed? And do they shoot in a real family home?

The gang are back for Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed?

Each episode is set inside the family home which is actually a real house in Mill Hill, North London.

Other featured locations, such as the Chinese restaurant and pub, are in the surrounding area.

Actress Tamsin Greig, who plays mum Jackie, previously opened up about filming, as she said: "It's not an easy show to film, we are in a house and it feels like a Jewish Big Brother.

"It's shot in Mill Hill and we do a lot of outdoor shots."

According to Global Film Locations, as of 2018 the house was worth £1.5million.

Filming for the new series started back in October 2019 with all the main characters back for the new episodes.

There will also be some new characters making an appearance, including Jim's new dog after the sad death of Wilson.

Elsewhere in the episodes, Martin buys a grotty caravan which he tries to convince the family to have a meal in.

Adam and Jonny will finally give their mother the news she’s been waiting for as they both get girlfriends, while Jim has also seemingly fallen in love.

The new series of Friday Night Dinner is back on Channel 4 on March 27 at 10pm.

