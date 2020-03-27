Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed? And is the family house real?

27 March 2020, 20:47 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 20:51

Friday Night Dinner is set to return to Channel 4 for a sixth series - but where is the sitcom filmed?

After two years, Friday Night Dinner is finally back on Channel 4 for its sixth series.

The show - written by Robert Popper - tells the story of two brothers Adam and Jonny who return to their parents house for dinner once a week for the Jewish sabbath.

And, of course, no dinner would be complete without weird neighbour Jim poking his head in. But where is the sitcom filmed? And do they shoot in a real family home?

The gang are back for Friday Night Dinner
The gang are back for Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed?

Each episode is set inside the family home which is actually a real house in Mill Hill, North London.

Other featured locations, such as the Chinese restaurant and pub, are in the surrounding area.

Read More: Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub

Actress Tamsin Greig, who plays mum Jackie, previously opened up about filming, as she said: "It's not an easy show to film, we are in a house and it feels like a Jewish Big Brother.

"It's shot in Mill Hill and we do a lot of outdoor shots."

According to Global Film Locations, as of 2018 the house was worth £1.5million.

Filming for the new series started back in October 2019 with all the main characters back for the new episodes.

There will also be some new characters making an appearance, including Jim's new dog after the sad death of Wilson.

Elsewhere in the episodes, Martin buys a grotty caravan which he tries to convince the family to have a meal in.

Adam and Jonny will finally give their mother the news she’s been waiting for as they both get girlfriends, while Jim has also seemingly fallen in love.

The new series of Friday Night Dinner is back on Channel 4 on March 27 at 10pm.

Read More: Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of Friday Night Dinner season 6?

Friday Night Dinner season 6 cast: Who stars in the new series with Tamsin Greig?
You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub

Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub
Tisha Merry has shared a video of her home with Alan Halsall

Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown
Mr Motivator

Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus
Alina Pop is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Trending on Heart

If you consider yourself an ultimate fan of all things Disney, try out this quiz!

The ultimate die-hard Disney fan quiz

Lifestyle

Loungewear

The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home

Lifestyle

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about home schooling her kids

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark open up about ‘huge responsibility’ of home schooling their daughters

Celebrities

Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Celebrities

One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled...

Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 11,823?

Lifestyle