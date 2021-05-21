Hocus Pocus 2 finally confirmed for Disney Plus with the original Sanderson Sisters returning

Hocus Pocus is returning for another movie next year. Picture: Disney/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy will all be back on our screens for Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus fans rejoice, because a second movie is on its way.

Disney officially announced the exciting news that the brand new film will be coming to their platform in 2022.

The iconic trio - Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy - will be reprising their roles as the chaotic Sanderson Sisters.

But this time around, the story will focus on what happens when they are brought back to modern-day Salem by three young women.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning for the Hocus Pocus film. Picture: Disney

They must then try and stop child-hungry witches from carrying out their evil plan on the modern world.

Confirming the news, Bette told her Twitter followers: "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.”

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Yes! This movie brings back so many childhood memories!“

“OMGGGG I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING, I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THE SEQUEL MY WHOLE LIFE!!!!!! ,” someone else said.

A third simply added: “FINALLY!!! I can’t wait for this!”

Sarah Jessica Parker also shared the news on her Instagram account, writing: “I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus. Sisters???"

Anne Fletcher, who directed 27 Dresses, will be taking over directing duties from Adam Shankman as he has conflicting commitments.

Adam - who will stay as executive producer - said in a statement: “As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica, and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work.

Bette Midler is returning for Hocus Pocus 2. Picture: PA Images

“I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing ‘Boogie Nights.’”

The original film was released back in 1993 and followed the story of a teenage boy who accidentally brings a trio of Salem witches back to life on Halloween night.

