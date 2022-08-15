UK weather: Britain hit with flood warnings ahead of torrential rain and thunderstorms

15 August 2022, 08:24

The weather is taking a turn this week
The weather is taking a turn this week. Picture: Alamy/Met Office Twitter

When is it going to rain this week? Find out the weather in your area...

After weeks of dry weather, the UK is now facing widespread flood warnings.

Thunderstorms are expected across the UK, with England's Environment Agency, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales revealing a total of 33 flood alerts.

In England, they stretch from North Devon to Essex and North Norfolk to the Wyre Estuary, as well as Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir.

Heavy rain is set to fall over the next few days
Heavy rain is set to fall over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

Scotland's 16 alerts also cover much of the nation and stretch from Aberdeenshire to Angus and Skye to the Scottish Borders.

In Wales, the warnings are in place along the coast including in Monmouthshire and Pembrokeshire.

This comes as the Met Office has put out yellow thunderstorm alerts for the first half of the week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The current hot weather will make way for a thundery breakdown from the west, which will spread south and east in the early part of next week.

It's time to get your rain coats out again
It's time to get your rain coats out again. Picture: Alamy

"Ahead of this, isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”

This comes after an official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG).

With England having had its driest July since 1935, three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water – have imposed hosepipe bans, with others expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marshall Islands grapples with its first community COVID outbreak as more than 3,000 test positive

UK & World

Sir Salman Rushdie brought stabbing attack on himself, says Iranian foreign ministry

UK & World

Rail fares in England to rise below inflation amid cost of living crisis, government vows

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight UK is back very soon

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Lifestyle

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating

The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

Celebrities

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry

Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

TV & Movies

The moment an airplane makes it's lowest landing ever

Heart-stopping moment airplane makes ‘lowest landing ever’

Lifestyle

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?

Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

Showbiz

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Celebrities

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Lifestyle

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Celebrities

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday

Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about the August Super Moon

August Super Moon 2022: When will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the UK?

Lifestyle

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Thousands of spider crabs have been gathering at Cornish beaches

Cornwall visitors told spider crabs are not dangerous as thousands gather at beaches

Lifestyle

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery

NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

Lifestyle

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding

First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

Celebrities