UK weather: Britain hit with flood warnings ahead of torrential rain and thunderstorms

The weather is taking a turn this week. Picture: Alamy/Met Office Twitter

When is it going to rain this week? Find out the weather in your area...

After weeks of dry weather, the UK is now facing widespread flood warnings.

Thunderstorms are expected across the UK, with England's Environment Agency, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales revealing a total of 33 flood alerts.

In England, they stretch from North Devon to Essex and North Norfolk to the Wyre Estuary, as well as Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir.

Heavy rain is set to fall over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

Scotland's 16 alerts also cover much of the nation and stretch from Aberdeenshire to Angus and Skye to the Scottish Borders.

In Wales, the warnings are in place along the coast including in Monmouthshire and Pembrokeshire.

This comes as the Met Office has put out yellow thunderstorm alerts for the first half of the week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The current hot weather will make way for a thundery breakdown from the west, which will spread south and east in the early part of next week.

It's time to get your rain coats out again. Picture: Alamy

"Ahead of this, isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”

This comes after an official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG).

With England having had its driest July since 1935, three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water – have imposed hosepipe bans, with others expected to follow in the coming weeks.