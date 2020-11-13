UK weather: Britain braced for ‘arctic blast’ to bring snow and freezing temperatures

The UK could see some snow this November as temperatures drop to freezing.

With the festivities starting earlier this year, it only seems right that snow could be heading our way this November.

WxCHARTS' snow depth forecast predicts the UK will be hit with 72 hours of the white stuff, as temperatures drop to freezing towards the end of the month.

This could settle on higher ground in Scotland over a two to three day period from Thursday, November 19 and Saturday, November 21.

The snow probability models also show a 30 to 40 percent chance it will continue into the following week across northern parts of the country due to arctic air sweeping southwards.

The forecast says: "Although it will often be quite mild, the low pressure track will occasionally dip southwards over central Europe towards the Alps and Italy.

"This will pull in winds from the north or northwest into the UK, leading to colder snaps, with night frosts and squally wintry showers.

"The greatest likelihood of snowfall will be over the hills in the north and west, especially in Scotland.

"A couple of these short cold snaps might be expected to occur during the course of this two week period."

While we’re experiencing mild temperatures for this time of year, the mercury is set to drop to freezing in central and western Scotland towards the end of November.

The Met Office have also predicted more wintry conditions are on their way into December.

The long-range between Thursday, November 26 and Thursday, December 10, states: "The end of November is likely to be generally settled with high pressure set to dominate, with settled conditions expected to be more prolonged in central and southeastern areas.

“However, occasional unsettled periods do remain possible, although likely to be short-lived and mostly affecting northwestern areas of the UK.

“Temperatures are probably remaining around average at first, before possibly turning colder than average into December with increased risk of overnight frosts.

“The chance of wintry precipitation could also be increasing into December, notably for northern higher ground.”

