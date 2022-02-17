UK weather: Exact date storm will bring 'deep freeze' with blizzards and snow

17 February 2022, 07:39 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 07:54

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Met Office has issued 'danger to life' warnings across the UK as wind and snow are on their way.

The weather is only set to get worse this week, with more strong winds and even snow.

In fact, the Met Office has now issued an amber alert across Scotland and northern England, as Storm Dudley continues to cause chaos.

And there will be no break into Friday, as Storm Eunice will continue to bring freezing temperatures, powerful winds and blizzards across the country.

Storm Dudley is already causing havoc in the UK
Storm Dudley is already causing havoc in the UK. Picture: Alamy

So, when will Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice hit your area?

Well, according to the latest charts from WXCHARTS, snow will hit northern England by Thursday evening as freezing air drifts across the country.

The Met Office has also issued an amber warning for wind covering all of the south of England between 3am and 9pm on Friday.

This warning also stretches as far north as Blackpool, with the Met warning gales could reach up to 90mph in some spots.

Storm Eunice is then predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos.

Snow is heading for many areas in the UK
Snow is heading for many areas in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, significant snowfall is expected from the Midlands northwards, and will also hit northern parts of Wales, as well as Scotland.

And it’s also going to stay cold into the end of the week, as temperatures could drop to -5C in some northern areas of the country and central Scotland.

Forecasters at the Met Office state: “On Thursday wintry showers will become confined to northern Scotland.

“Cloud and rain in the southwest will move quickly northwards, turning to snow in the north. Storm force winds will develop in the southwest later.”

Storm Eunice could cause flooding and travel chaos
Storm Eunice could cause flooding and travel chaos. Picture: Alamy

As for Friday, rain will be clearing quickly northeastwards across England and Wales whilst heavy snow in the north will slowly eases later.

The forecast adds: “Exceptionally windy for much of England and Wales with damaging gusts and disruption.”

Over the weekend, there will be a cold start, before another spell of wet and windy weather arrives.

It will be particularly windy in the north, with wintery showers at times here.

Nick Clegg promoted to president at Facebook owner

UK & World

UK & World

Golden visa scheme used by Russian oligarchs to live in UK will be closed as soon as this week

UK & World

UK & World

COVID-19: Mass testing and lockdown plans in Hong Kong criticised as 'ridiculous nonsense' by expert

UK & World

UK & World

