UK weather: Brits could enjoy hottest day of the year today before thunderstorms bring an end to heatwave

16 June 2021, 08:03

The hot weather will continue in some parts of the country today (right: stock image)
The hot weather will continue in some parts of the country today (right: stock image). Picture: PA/Getty
By Polly Foreman

UK weather forecast: the heatwave we've been enjoying looks set to be replaced by thunderstorms from Wednesday evening.

The hot weather we've been enjoying over the last few days is coming to an end, with forecasters predicting that thunderstorms are on the way.

Today will see highs in the late 20s for some Brits, before being replaced by thunderstorms and cooler temperatures towards the end of the week.

Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting 29.7C in Teddington, Middlesex - and forecasters have predicted that temperatures could get even higher today.

Temperature look set to soar again today
Temperature look set to soar again today. Picture: PA

According to The Sun, Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said there will be a "big temperature contrast" in areas north of Yorkshire compared with many other areas further south today.

He added that "three potential rounds of thunderstorms" start from Wednesday night, continuing on Friday and Sunday.

Keates added that Wednesday could potentially be the hottest day of the year for some Brits, saying: "It looks like the full force of the heat is going to come back on Wednesday for southern and central England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

"There's a chance that Wednesday could become the hottest day of the year.

Thunderstorms are expected later in the week (stock image)
Thunderstorms are expected later in the week (stock image). Picture: Getty

"But there's a big temperature contrast across the North West versus the South East."

Dean Hall, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The thunderstorms are developing over France and will gradually drift northwards to the south coast.

"By 9pm tonight it will be pretty lively with torrential downpours, lightning and even the chance of hail across the South. We could easily see over an inch of rain in an hour in any one location and as much as two inches over two to three hours."

