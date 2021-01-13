UK weather: Britain set for eight inches of snow today as Met Office issues power cut warning

The weather is set to stay very chilly this week. Picture: Getty Images

Eight inches of snow could fall across Britain as we head into a two-day freeze.

The UK is set to get even more snow today, with warnings issued across northern England and Scotland.

According to the Met Office, widespread snow is set to fall up to two inches at lower levels and eight inches on high ground.

The weather warnings come into force at 3pm today and will remain until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office states: "An area of rain pushing north-eastwards is expected to turn to snow in places as it encounters colder air across Scotland and parts of northern England.

"At first the main hazard may be of rain falling onto frozen surfaces leading to ice, especially on higher level routes.

"Heavier snowfall is more likely above 100m in Scotland and above 200m in England, where 5-10cm of snow may accumulate, possibly 20cm on highest routes.

"At lower levels, 2-5cm of snow may accumulate in places, but the situation remains finely balanced, with the possibility that most lower-lying areas in northern England see rain or sleet rather than snow."

Experts have warned there could be significant travel disruption, as well as the possibility of powercuts.

A Tweet reads: “Amber Warning issued. Snow across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Heavy snow will cause disruption with a possibility of power cuts and roads becoming blocked by snow.”

This comes as temperatures plunged to lows of -3C in northern England and Scotland overnight.

And things are set to get even colder, as the mercury could drop as low as -7°C in the east of England tonight, and to -11°C in Scotland.

Further wintry weather is forecast for the weekend that could bring heavy rain and even more snow across England.

As we head into February, the Met Office's long-range forecast predicts "significant snowfall on the boundary between milder and colder air masses".

