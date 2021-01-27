UK weather: Heavy snow to hit Britain as Met Office issues severe flood and ice warnings

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: PA Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and rain from tomorrow until Friday.

After some very chilly weather over the weekend, the UK is set to see even more snow and rain this week.

The Met Office has now issued yellow weather warnings for snow in the North on Thursday and Friday, while the North-West will continue to face heavy rain.

The warnings are in effect from tomorrow and cover Manchester and Liverpool, as well as parts of Scotland.

Alex Deakin, a forecaster for the Met Office said: "There is already a yellow warning in place for rain for parts of north west England, and for snow over parts of northern England and parts of Scotland.

Flooding hit large areas of the North last week. Picture: PA Images

"The snow will really get going during the early hours of Thursday morning. There is some uncertainty about how far North it gets and how quickly it arrives and therefor how much it interacts with the colder air.

"There is a potential for quite a bit of snow over above 200metres, we are looking at 15, possibly 30 centimetres of snow on some of the higher routes across northern England and also into southern and perhaps later on into central Scotland."

Cccording to the Environment Agency, there are still 14 flood warnings in place as well as 46 flood alerts.

With more rain expected through Wednesday across Manchester and North Wales, experts are also warning travellers to expect 'significant disruption' as river beds are still very high.

Neil Davies, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Despite the treacherous conditions, we protected more than 49,000 homes and businesses across England from flooding during Storm Christoph, but with river catchments now extremely wet and sensitive to further rainfall on saturated ground, we have to remain vigilant to further flooding this winter.

“Our teams are out on the ground checking defences and clearing grilles and screens to make sure we are prepared for the next band of wet weather.”

As we head into the weekend, things are set to turn drier but with icy starts on both Saturday and Sunday.

