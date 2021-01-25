Double amputee horrified after being yelled out for parking in a disabled space

25 January 2021, 11:11 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 15:14

Paralympic champion Jessica was confronted by a woman at the supermarked
Paralympic champion Jessica was confronted by a woman at the supermarked. Picture: TikTok/@jessicatatianalong
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long has shared her shocking experience to TikTok.

A double amputee woman was shocked to be confronted by an angry woman after she parked in a disabled parking space at the supermarket.

Read more: Mum who accidentally gave her son the wrong name reveals she's torn over what to do

Paralympic champion Jessica Long, who won one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals for swimming at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, shared her shocking experience to TikTok.

Addressing the camera, Jessica, who wears prosthetic legs, said: "So, it just happened again. I was parking my car — and I hope she sees this — this woman just has the nerve to look me up and down disgusted that I parked in the handicapped spot.

"She just kind of rolled down her window and proceeded to be like, 'You shouldn’t park there.'

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Bush Baby is finally revealed

Jessica added: "I was just like, 'Okay, I’m an amputee. I don’t have legs. 'That’s why I’m parked in the handicapped spot. That’s why I have the handicapped pass'. And she kind of just drove off."

"This happens a lot. I was never bullied as a kid, and I didn't know that I was going to be bullied by adults."

Jessica shared her shocking experience to TikTok
Jessica shared her shocking experience to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@jessicatatianalong

She added: "I get it. I know I'm young and athletic, but I'm also missing legs. I know I make it look easy, but it's still really hard. My legs are heavy, they hurt me, I'm in pain.

Jessica also urged people to 'just be kind' and reminded them that they didn't need to know why someone is parked in a disabled spot.

The video has been viewed 4.8 million times, and has racked up a number of comments supporting her.

One person wrote: "Adults can be more of a bully than kids", and another added: "That’s why I’m terrified to use my pass, even on pain days."

Jessica was born with a birth defect called fibular hemimelia, and previously told Buzzfeed: "I was missing my fibula bones and several other bones in my lower legs.

"I did have a little foot with three toes on each leg.

"My adoptive parents had those amputated when I was 18 months old so I could be fitted with prosthetic legs and learn to walk."

NOW READ:

UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Who is the man behind ASOS?

Who owns ASOS and what does it stand for?

When is Debenhams closing?

Which Debenhams stores are closing and when will they shut?

Easter falls in April this year

When is Easter 2021 and what are the Bank Holidays?

News

The mum has asked for advice on Reddit

Mum who accidentally gave her son the wrong name reveals she's torn over what to do
Holly Willoughby has rented her skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her plaid skirt rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The incredible house is located in Farnham

Is the Finding Alice house real? Inside the incredible 'smart house' featured in the show

TV & Movies

Jill Halfpenny starred in EastEnders

How old is Jill Halfpenny and who did she play in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Michael Brunelli appeared on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Michael Brunelli now?

TV & Movies

Bridgerton fans have spotted some modern day blunders in the series

Bridgerton fans spot historical blunders in 19th century Netflix series

Netflix

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene

TV & Movies