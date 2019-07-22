UK weather forecast: Britain to roast TONIGHT as African heatwave sparks scorching highs of 25C

The blistering heat has been predicted to blow across the country in a stuffy Saharan blanket. Picture: weatheronline.co.uk / Met Office / Twitter

Ditch your duvets because weather experts are predicting this evening could be the hottest one yet!

Tonight could mark the hottest night in UK history as an African plume is expected to sweep in with sizzling temperatures of 25C.

Forecasters are warning Brits to prepare for a sweltering night ahead as the roasting hot weather could reach record-breaking highs, according to the Met Office.

The blistering heat has been predicted to blow across the country in a stuffy Saharan blanket, leaving the South of England and London suffering under sweaty mid-twenties temperatures from around 10pm this evening.

The last time mercury hit this kind of sizzling mark was in 1948, when Brits struggled to sleep in muggy highs of 23.3C.

It's mostly about the heat/humidity this week!🌡️🥵

🌡️Some July temperature records may go

🥵Scot/NIre ...heat peaks Tues

🥵Eng/Wales ...heat peaks Thurs

⚡️Some severe storms, esp Tues night

🥵Muggy/close by night

😁More comfortable for all by Friday pic.twitter.com/bFbODCqDEh — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) July 22, 2019

Experts have claimed the intense highs could "feel like 44C" as the desert-like heatwave continues to toast the country, according to charts from Netweather.

And the incredible level of heat predicted to follow has caused Public Health England to issue a level two "alert and readiness" warning, which advises older people to stay inside during the hottest times of the day.

Daytime temperatures could reach a searing 33C in the south and 27C in eastern Scotland as the warm weather arrives, with the hottest day of the year expected to hit on Wednesday this week.

The blazing highs are set to rise as the days continue, causing even more record-breaking temperatures – peaking at a humid 34C, according to The Weather Outlook.

The Saharan heatwave is expected to cause record-breaking temperatures this July. Picture: weatheronline.co.uk

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Monday will be wet and windy across northwestern parts of the UK, elsewhere there will be one or two showers but temperatures will be rising - we're looking at highs of 29C (84.2).

"On Tuesday the rain and strong winds in the North West will have eased and it will turn drier, elsewhere there should be lots of sunshine with highs of 33C (91.4F) or higher."

But it's London and the South East which will be hit by the heatwave the hardest, he added.

Mr Burkill continued: "There's a risk of some thundery showers developing through the rest of the week, there's a bit of uncertainty.

"We could see some wet weather coming in from the west so things could turn a bit fresher, or the hot and sunny weather could continue.

"But it doesn't look like temperatures will get much hotter than 34C (93.2F)."

"The hot weather could last through much of the next week and into next weekend or it could break down much earlier - there's a lot to play for."