UK weather forecast: Britain to roast TONIGHT as African heatwave sparks scorching highs of 25C

22 July 2019, 08:44

The blistering heat has been predicted to blow across the country in a stuffy Saharan blanket.
The blistering heat has been predicted to blow across the country in a stuffy Saharan blanket. Picture: weatheronline.co.uk / Met Office / Twitter

Ditch your duvets because weather experts are predicting this evening could be the hottest one yet!

Tonight could mark the hottest night in UK history as an African plume is expected to sweep in with sizzling temperatures of 25C.

Forecasters are warning Brits to prepare for a sweltering night ahead as the roasting hot weather could reach record-breaking highs, according to the Met Office.

The blistering heat has been predicted to blow across the country in a stuffy Saharan blanket, leaving the South of England and London suffering under sweaty mid-twenties temperatures from around 10pm this evening.

The last time mercury hit this kind of sizzling mark was in 1948, when Brits struggled to sleep in muggy highs of 23.3C.

Experts have claimed the intense highs could "feel like 44C" as the desert-like heatwave continues to toast the country, according to charts from Netweather.

And the incredible level of heat predicted to follow has caused Public Health England to issue a level two "alert and readiness" warning, which advises older people to stay inside during the hottest times of the day.

Daytime temperatures could reach a searing 33C in the south and 27C in eastern Scotland as the warm weather arrives, with the hottest day of the year expected to hit on Wednesday this week.

The blazing highs are set to rise as the days continue, causing even more record-breaking temperatures – peaking at a humid 34C, according to The Weather Outlook.

The Saharan heatwave is expected to cause record-breaking temperatures this July.
The Saharan heatwave is expected to cause record-breaking temperatures this July. Picture: weatheronline.co.uk

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Monday will be wet and windy across northwestern parts of the UK, elsewhere there will be one or two showers but temperatures will be rising - we're looking at highs of 29C (84.2).

"On Tuesday the rain and strong winds in the North West will have eased and it will turn drier, elsewhere there should be lots of sunshine with highs of 33C (91.4F) or higher."

But it's London and the South East which will be hit by the heatwave the hardest, he added.

Mr Burkill continued: "There's a risk of some thundery showers developing through the rest of the week, there's a bit of uncertainty.

"We could see some wet weather coming in from the west so things could turn a bit fresher, or the hot and sunny weather could continue.

"But it doesn't look like temperatures will get much hotter than 34C (93.2F)."

"The hot weather could last through much of the next week and into next weekend or it could break down much earlier - there's a lot to play for."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man, 21, dies after being stabbed in chest in Sheffield

UK & World

UK heatwave: July day and night records set to be smashed as Saharan air plume sweeps Europe

UK & World

Air passengers could see carbon charge added automatically

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Duncan James thanks fans for their "amazing response, comments and love" on posting cute snap with his boyfriend.

Duncan James 'proud to be gay' after 'amazing response' from fans over sweet snap with boyfriend

Celebrities

Mums-to-be have been encouraged to hold a comb during child birth

Pregnant women being encouraged to use a comb in labour to ease pain

Lifestyle

Gemma looks incredible

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she reveals dramatic weight loss posing on yacht

Celebrities

These serums are a vital part of your skincare routine, says Nicola Bonn

Three hyaluronic acid serums to suit all skin types and budgets

Beauty

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

TV & Movies

Caroline appeared to snub Francesca on After Sun last night

Caroline Flack 'snubs Francesca Allen on Love Island After Sun' after Harry Styles jibe

TV & Movies