Get ready for a six-week heatwave with August set for above average temperatures

The sun is expected to stay throughout the summer school holidays. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

School's out for summer - and thankfully the sun has got his hat on too.

Forecasters are predicting sky-high temperatures for the next six weeks, with the UK set to bask under glorious blue skies and sunshine.

The news will leave parents breathing a sigh of relief with more options to keep the kids happy during their long break.

Temperatures will reach 30C next week but the Daily Star Online say it could “feel like” 44C as hot air returns from Africa.

A packed Brighton beach in the sunshine. Picture: Getty

Exacta Weather's James Madden said: "August is looking like the best month of summer and is likely to deliver maximum temperatures in the mid-30Cs at the very least."

"This is not going to be restricted to southern parts of the country, even Scotland and the far north of England could see temperatures hitting these extreme values at times during the end of July and through August."

A sunny London park. Picture: Getty

However severe humidity could become a real issue and despite a potentially countrywide barbecue August, we can also expect a triggering of widespread and vigorous thunderstorm activity within this period."

However the high temperatures are expected to bring the odd rain shower and thunderstorm to cool things down.