'Arctic CYCLONE' heading to the UK... bringing a month of blizzards and -16C temperatures

Cardiff was covered in a thick blanket of snow last week - and there could be a LOT more to come. Picture: Getty

If you thought last week's snow was the worst it was gonna get, you might be in for a shock...

A weather expert has warned that this February might be the coldest in almost a decade.

The Daily Express reports that a rare 'Arctic cyclone' is heading straight for the UK - bringing with it blizzards and winds from Scandinavia, where it is currently -20, AND Greenland.

James Madden of Exacta weather, claims that the unusual phenomena means that Brits need to be prepared for a MONTH of freezing temperatures - and all the chaos and disruption that comes with it.

He said: “February is likely to continue with a rather cold and wintry theme for much of the month, and further snow is likely, particularly, in parts to the south of the country once again.

“Another strong easterly is also likely to prevail around the mid-month period, this could trigger some of the coldest weather in many years for a February with additional widespread snow.”

Other forecasters approached by the paper have claimed that temperatures could plunge to -16C, the lowest the mercury has dipped since 2010.

Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Channel said: “Under -15C will be possible with cold air established and high pressure.”

The Met Office are also warning of hellish conditions from this weekend onwards.

Their team of boffins predict strong winds throughout Friday, with the blustery conditions and wintry showers spreading into Saturday.

They added that there is a chance of thunderstorms and snow with gales reaching 60mph across parts of the country.

But the misery isn't just snowy - a shock snap of milder weather could then result in FLOODING.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Temperatures will start to rise after the weekend which is good news if you don’t like the cold weather.

“However, it is going to be unsettled with wind and rain following the colder weather we have seen over the past couple of days.

"Temperatures will move closer to normal for the time of year, however towards the north we could see gales and and with rain and melting snow there is going to be a risk of localised flooding.”

With so much precipitation anticipation, it's no surprise that Ladbrokes has cut odds from 3/1 to 5/2 on this month breaking weather records.