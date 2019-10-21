Bookies slash odds on this October being the coldest on record as temperatures plummet

21 October 2019, 14:36

Could this be the coldest October on record?
Could this be the coldest October on record? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Get your hats, gloves and scarfs out as October is set to see temperatures drop.

Bookies have slashed odds on this being the coldest October on record.

Ladbrokes’ odds of this being the “coldest October ever” have gone from 10/11 to 1/2.

Forecasters are expecting this winter to be a wet and very chilly one, potentially the coldest in 30 years.

READ MORE: UK Weather – Snow to blast Britain this month as we're to expect the 'coldest winter in 50 years'

Exacta Weather expert James Madden said that October it looking as if it will “turn out to be colder than average” and warns of a chance of a “wintery setting” towards the end of the month.

Bookies have slashed odds on this being the coldest October on record
Bookies have slashed odds on this being the coldest October on record. Picture: Getty

He said: “There is a strong chance of widespread frosts and the chance of snowfall which will set the scene for November.

"This will pave the way for what is shaping up to be a colder than average winter with some extreme cold weather events.

"While these could start to make an impact within the next few weeks they will be particularly troublesome from December onward.

"Snow events have been few and far between in recent years, but this winter is looking favourable to bring snow event after snow event as weather systems from the Atlantic clash with cold stagnated air over the UK."

We’re set to start seeing a drop in temperature this week, according to the Met Office
We’re set to start seeing a drop in temperature this week, according to the Met Office. Picture: Getty

We’re set to start seeing a drop in temperature this week, according to the Met Office.

The start of the week will see frost starting to show up in the north, while the rest of the country will start to notice colder mornings.

On Monday, it has been warned that temperatures could hit as low as -4 degrees in some areas.

Get your hats, gloves and scarfs out as October is set to see temperatures drop. Picture: Getty

Steven Keats, Met Office meteorologist, told The Sun: “On Monday morning parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland could be down to as low as -3C and -4C in some spots.

"In the northeast and north it could be as low as -2C and -3C. There will be some chilly mornings to watch out for and some frost to watch out for as well.

"By Tuesday it will be around a high of 10C in Northern Scotland and about 15C or so in the south

"Nights will be chilly and there will be more overnight frost.”

