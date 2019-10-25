Met Office warn the UK to be battered by a MONTH's worth of snow showers in just over a day

The weather in the UK is getting worse by the day. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The weather's been all over the place recently but summer is well and truly over now and it's only set to get worse.

Brits won't be happy to hear that the country is set to be pelted with a ridiculous amount of rain in just 30 hours, over a month's worth in fact.

The Met Office has warned that snow showers are set to hit the UK today, with potential of flooding in certain parts of the country.

The UK could soon be pelted with heavy rain. Picture: Getty

Northern parts of the country will be battered, especially Wales as the first "significant" mountain snow starts to appear across the country.

Aidan McGivern, a Met Office forecaster has revealed that 100 to 120mm of rain will likely hit the peaks of Snowdonia in North Wales, as well as the Brecon Beacons in South Wales.

The flood warnings for today and tomorrow have been changed, with both Yellow and Amber warnings in place for parts of the UK.

The South Wales valleys has the Amber warning in place until 11am tomorrow, kicking off at 6pm tonight.

Amber warnings have been issues by The Met Office for south Wales. Picture: The Met Office

Meteorologists have precticted that there will be some flooding in south-west England as up to a whopping 90mm of rain hits higher areas and wind speeds reach 50mph.

A yellow warning covers all of Wales also and is in place from 12pm today until 1pm tomorrow.

The northern England warning stretches all the way from Sheffield to County Durham, with forecasters again saying 'danger to life' flooding is possible as up to 70mm of rain falls in the area.The average total rainfall for October in the UK is 127mm.

There are six alerts issues over the UK by the Environment Agency. Picture: Environment Agency

England's weather warning is set to be in place form 3pm today until the same time tomorrow.

The Environment Agency's five-day flood risk forecast states: "Local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water across Wales and parts of northern, central and south-west England later on Friday and on Saturday.

"Local river flooding may continue through Sunday and into Monday on some longer, slower-responding rivers. Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption."

A spokesman for netweather.tv added: "There is warm air pushing north over Europe, from Africa up to Scandinavia, plenty of energy and there has already been atrocious weather in the Mediterranean with flooding for Spain and Italy.