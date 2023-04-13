'Mini' heatwave to hit UK as temperatures soar into mid-20s next week

Monday will mark the beginning of rising temperatures. Picture: Alamy

Brits are preparing for warmer weather as balmy temperatures have been forecast for April and May.

Brits are preparing for a mini heatwave next week as temperatures are set to soar into the balmy mid-20s.

Spring has finally sprung as weather experts predict warmer weather across the country in April and May.

The Met Office highlighted areas in London, South East England and Essex as those feeling the most heat, with residents set to enjoy sunnier than average days.

After what feels like months of rain, news of clear skies and softer climates will no doubt come as sweet relief to the UK population.

Temperatures could soar into the mid-twenties in April. Picture: Alamy

Senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, Jim Dale, told the Express the mini heatwave could peak at around 25 degrees.

"We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen. It'll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction," he revealed.

"I can't be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it's when you see the charts going in that direction."

Residents are hoping to bask in the balmy spring weather. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office backed the meteorologist's claims, forecasting "sunny spells" this weekend, but also predicted some drizzle and cloud.

"A west-east split then develops over the next few days, with rain or showers mostly focussed on the northwest, although moving towards the southeast at times," said the organisation.

"Later in the period, a trend towards less unsettled weather more widely is likely, but especially across the south and east. Most likely feeling warm in the sunshine by day, but chilly nights still possible."

Although speaking of temperatures in late April and early May, the national weather service added: "Temperatures are most likely to be above average overall for the time of year".

London is expected to hit highs of 20C next week. Picture: Alamy

Currently the forecast is predicting that London will see highs of 17 degrees come Monday but as the week progresses toasty temperatures of around 20 degrees should arrive.

As for the rest of the UK, Brits can expect to feel the warmth of the mini heatwave, however those thermometers won't shoot quite as high.

Manchester could hit 18C and Brighton is expected to hover around 16C, while Cornwall and Devon are only expecting highs of 14-15 degrees this weekend.

Read more: