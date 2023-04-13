'Mini' heatwave to hit UK as temperatures soar into mid-20s next week

13 April 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 13:19

Monday will mark the beginning of rising temperatures.
Monday will mark the beginning of rising temperatures. Picture: Alamy

Brits are preparing for warmer weather as balmy temperatures have been forecast for April and May.

Brits are preparing for a mini heatwave next week as temperatures are set to soar into the balmy mid-20s.

Spring has finally sprung as weather experts predict warmer weather across the country in April and May.

The Met Office highlighted areas in London, South East England and Essex as those feeling the most heat, with residents set to enjoy sunnier than average days.

After what feels like months of rain, news of clear skies and softer climates will no doubt come as sweet relief to the UK population.

Temperatures could soar into the mid-twenties in April.
Temperatures could soar into the mid-twenties in April. Picture: Alamy

Senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, Jim Dale, told the Express the mini heatwave could peak at around 25 degrees.

"We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen. It'll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction," he revealed.

"I can't be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it's when you see the charts going in that direction."

Residents are hoping to bask in the balmy spring weather.
Residents are hoping to bask in the balmy spring weather. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office backed the meteorologist's claims, forecasting "sunny spells" this weekend, but also predicted some drizzle and cloud.

"A west-east split then develops over the next few days, with rain or showers mostly focussed on the northwest, although moving towards the southeast at times," said the organisation.

"Later in the period, a trend towards less unsettled weather more widely is likely, but especially across the south and east. Most likely feeling warm in the sunshine by day, but chilly nights still possible."

Although speaking of temperatures in late April and early May, the national weather service added: "Temperatures are most likely to be above average overall for the time of year".

London is expected to hit highs of 20C next week.
London is expected to hit highs of 20C next week. Picture: Alamy

Currently the forecast is predicting that London will see highs of 17 degrees come Monday but as the week progresses toasty temperatures of around 20 degrees should arrive.

As for the rest of the UK, Brits can expect to feel the warmth of the mini heatwave, however those thermometers won't shoot quite as high.

Manchester could hit 18C and Brighton is expected to hover around 16C, while Cornwall and Devon are only expecting highs of 14-15 degrees this weekend.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich suspend and fine forward for punching team-mate Leroy Sane after Champions League defeat

Tesco keen to keep suppliers on side after 'tough year'

UK & World

Premier League clubs agree to withdraw gambling sponsorships on front of shirts

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Caitlin from Married at First Sight Australia has a new boyfriend

MAFS Australia's Caitlin McConville reveals new boyfriend after splitting from Shannon Adams

TV & Movies

Caleb and Nicky were revealed as Tates

All the secret Emmerdale clues that pointed to Caleb and Nicky’s real identities

TV & Movies

The Go Fund Me page has raised over £160,000 in donations so far.

Go Fund Me page set up after vandals destroy mum’s allotment she used to feed 1,600 people

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has revealed she ordered 20 Disney World tickets

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats entire family to Disney World tickets

Showbiz

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility journey

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she shares difficult fertility journey

Showbiz

Michelin-star chef Paul busted the pasta myth on TikTok.

Michelin-star chef shares major pasta mistake people always make

Food & Drink

Joe's baby daughter appeared to be hanging from a pull-up bar in California.

Joe Wicks divides fans with new photo of baby daughter Leni

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's incredible refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Married at First Sight Australia 2023 reunion was shocking

Married at First Sight Australia reunion 2023: Everything that happened at the last dinner party

TV & Movies

The supermarket is launching 'Nectar Prices' on a whole host of products.

Sainsbury's makes major Nectar card change to rival Tesco

Lifestyle

Justin Burton's death was confirmed during heartbreaking scenes this week.

Hollyoaks fans furious as Justin Burton is killed off in shock death twist

Hollyoaks

Love Island 2023 is back on this summer

When is Love Island summer 2023 on?

TV & Movies

A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds.

Motorists could face £200 fine when government alert sounds

Lifestyle

The Tate family tree explained ahead of Emmerdale twist

Emmerdale: Tate family tree explained

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies