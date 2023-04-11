Expert explains why you should switch seats if a fellow passenger asks

11 April 2023, 07:51

An expert has revealed when you should swap seats
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

An etiquette expert has revealed why you should switch seats if a parent with young children asks.

A man was recently praised for telling a train passenger to move from a seat he purchased.

In a clip shared on TikTok, the man kindly asked a woman to leave his reserved seat as he had bought it ahead of time.

And now an expert has revealed there’s only one scenario where a fellow passenger can legitimately ask you to switch seats.

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman from The Protocol School of Texas shared her advice after seeing a number of these videos circulate on social media.

An etiquette expert has revealed when you should swap seats
Speaking to the Independent, she explained the acceptable situation refers to a parent or guardian who found “there is no possible way” through pre-planning that they could have been seated next to their young child.

Diane said at this point “of course it’s understandable” to ask a fellow passenger to swap.

However, she pointed out that even in a case involving a young child, it’s best to ask a ticket agent or someone from the travel company if there is a possibility of changing or switching seats before you board the plane or train.

The expert added that “asking a fellow passenger puts the person you are asking in an awkward position and relies on their goodwill”.

Would you swap seats if someone asked?
But if you just want to sit next to your friends or partner, Diane claims this isn’t a good enough reason to ask someone else to move.

She said: “Wanting to sit next to a friend, or preferring a window seat rather than an aisle, is not a good enough reason.

“If you and your spouse are separated, it simply means you booked late or did not plan in advance to book seats together.”

This comes after another passenger when viral after he refused to switch seats with newlyweds on a plane.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous passenger recalled a time he was asked by a couple who were on the way to their honeymoon and wanted to sit together.

“So here's the thing,” he started, continuing: “I booked a window seat and beside me was a lady who is the wife of the guy on the seat in the middle row.

"Apparently they are newlyweds and they want to be seated together. They asked me if they can change seats with me to which I politely refused and gave them my reasons."

The anonymous man said he was given ‘dirty looks’ by passengers around him, as well as the crew.

“I didn't budge and all the people around me, including the crew, looked like they hated me,” he added.

