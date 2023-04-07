Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

7 April 2023, 22:28

A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.
A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for. Picture: Getty

TikTok users applauded the man's calm response after he decided not to back down.

A man has been praised for telling a passenger to move from the seat he purchased in advance during a busy train service.

The TikToker, who was thought to be travelling in Belgium, was applauded for his calm response to the woman hesitant to leave his reserved seat after he shared the awkward exchange online.

Social media user @mr_boris_becker revealed the moment he kindly asked the lady to vacate his specific spot in a clip titled "Sorry I pay for my place", sparking a frosty response from the unknown traveller.

But followers were quick to commend his cool reaction after the video racked up almost 8 million views.

The clip began with his polite request as he appealed for his pre-paid chair, but his request was met with unwillingness as the woman laughed and waved at other empty seats in the carriage.

However he stuck to his guns and said: "It’s gonna be difficult. My place is 103 and I need my place. I’m so sorry."

Eventually, the disgruntled woman got up and allowed him to take his spot, saying sarcastically: "I’ll give you your place."

"My place is 103 and I need my place. I’m so sorry."
"My place is 103 and I need my place. I’m so sorry.". Picture: Alamy

Comments exploded underneath the now viral video, with many TikTok users backing his move.

“No way they were getting upset at you for asking the place that you bought,” wrote one follower.

Another said: "The audacity of her asking him to find another seat while she’s sitting in the seat that he paid for."

"Very very cheeky, just get up say sorry and go...," a third added.

While a fourth said: "This happens all too often, entitled people thinking rules don't apply to them, then have the audacity to moan when confronted."

The passenger's calm response has been praised by social media users.
The passenger's calm response has been praised by social media users. Picture: Alamy

Social media users were also furious that other passengers chimed in on the altercation, with one train passenger questioning his composed request.

One TikToker added: "Worse than her taking his place, is the other woman trying to justify why she should look for another seat."

