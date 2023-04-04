Driver overtakes cars queuing at lights and blames road signs

4 April 2023, 13:26

A driver has shared his bus lane hack on TikTok
A driver has shared his bus lane hack on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @theamazingrman/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A motorist has been criticised for driving in a bus lane, but still insists they're right.

A driver has divided opinion after overtaking 20 cars on a busy city street while using a bus lane.

Taking to TikTok, the motorist could be seen stuck in a traffic jam in Bristol while Formula One commentary plays in the background.

While they are initially unable to get past the queue of cars, the driver then spots a bus lane alongside them.

They then speed past a long queue of cars before the footage cuts out, with the caption reading: "This is what happens when 20+ cars can't read road signs.

“I'd complain but gets me home faster [laughing emoji]."

There was plenty of criticism on the video, with many people saying the driver "can't read the road".

He was quick to hit back with another video proving he was allowed to be in the bus lane.

With background audio asking ‘are you dumb’, he zooms into a sign which states that the bus lane is off limits for standard drivers between 4pm and 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

If the bus lane is used between these times, drivers in this area would face a fine of up to £70.

A driver has said most road users 'can't read signs'
A driver has said most road users 'can't read signs'. Picture: Alamy

But the motorist appeared to post the video after 4pm on a Saturday, which means it was outside the prohibited times.

Unsurprisingly, the video has attracted a lot of attention, with one person writing: "Haha I do it all the time, people don't realise that they are only part-time bus lanes.

“I've had a few arguments because people can't read."

Someone else said: “I was told I’d fail my test if I didn’t use the bus lane when it says you can.”

“I do this all the time too. Not my fault people can’t read and would rather queue for miles.”

While a fourth added: “Even when it’s out of hours I never drive in them just in case!”

