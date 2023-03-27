Woman passes her driving test on her 960th attempt after spending £11,000

27 March 2023, 14:29 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 14:35

A woman passed her driving test after 960 goes
A woman passed her driving test after 960 goes. Picture: AsianCultureUnlocked/YouTube
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Cha Sa-soon, from South Korea, had to take her driving theory test more than 900 times and her practical test 10 times.

A 69-year-old woman finally passed her driving test on her 960th go after spending more than £11,000.

Cha Sa-soon, from Jeonju in South Korea, first attempted the written test all the way back in April 2005.

After failing her first go at it, she continued to retake the test every day, five days a week, for three years.

She later started taking the test only twice a week until she passed, before having to move on to the practical test.

Would you give up after taking your driving test 960?
Would you give up after taking your driving test 960? Picture: Alamy

It took her slightly less time to pass her practical test and after 10 attempts and £11,000, she was finally given her license.

The woman needed to be able to drive to run her vegetable-selling business so refused to give up before she got it.

The story is actually from over 15 years ago, but recently resurfaced and went viral on Reddit.

At the time, her driving instructor at Jeonbuk Driving School said he felt relieved when Cha Sa-soon got the license.

A woman took 960 attempts to pass her driving test
A woman took 960 attempts to pass her driving test. Picture: Alamy

He said: "When she finally got her licence, we all went out cheering and hugged her, giving her flowers.

"It felt like a huge burden falling off our backs. We hadn't had the guts to tell her to quit because she kept showing up."

Following the incredible story, Cha became a national celebrity and went on to appear in a Hyundai advert.

A South Korean Hyundai car manufacturer even gave her a brand new car worth over £11,000.

"I wouldn't want someone who has failed over ~5 times to be on the same road as me, not to mention 960,” commented one person on Reddit.

"There has to be a point before 960 times where someone decides that driving just aint for you,” another said.

While a third added: "Fall 959 times, get up 960. But seriously this kinda makes me sad, did she not have anyone help her study?"

