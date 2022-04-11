Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

11 April 2022, 11:12

Drivers are being warned about messy cars
Drivers are being warned about messy cars. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Drivers are being warned they could be hit with a huge fine if their car has too much junk or dirt in it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you are guilty of letting food wrappers build up in your car, you might want to read this.

Now drivers are being warned they could face a hefty fine if their vehicle gets too cluttered and dirty.

While there is no specific law against keeping your car clean, if it becomes a safety hazard and poses a risk to your ability to drive, it is against the law.

The rule also applies to the cleanliness of your car, so if your windscreen is too dirty to see properly or if your number plate is hard to read, you could face similar fines.

A dirty windscreen could land you with a fine
A dirty windscreen could land you with a fine. Picture: Getty Images

If caught ‘driving without due care and attention’, police can give you a £100 on-the-spot fine and three penalty points on your licence.

With a more serious claim, you could end up in court facing a £2,500 fine or even a driving ban.

Halfords car cleaning buyer, Jamie Louram, told the Express: "Whilst there is no fine for having a messy interior, clutter if bad enough can also fall under the careless driving rule leading to a fine of up to £100.

"As a general rule, keep your car clutter-free to avoid any dangerous situations such as things getting stuck under the brake pedal or blocking your view.

You could face a fine if you have a dirty car
You could face a fine if you have a dirty car. Picture: Getty Images

"If you do tend to err on the side of messy when it comes to your car, a bin is a great solution."

Jamie added it’s crucial to check that your mirrors are 'clean and clear’ every time you drive as any dirt which is obstructing your view could be dangerous.

"Any kind of dirt or grime on the windscreen can be incredibly dangerous as it can impact your view of the road ahead,” the expert said.

"In some instances having a dirty windscreen could be seen as careless driving and land motorists with a fine of up to £100 and points on the licence if an accident occurs as a result.

"Grime can build up on the windscreen over time, so give it a good wash to ensure visibility is at its optimum whilst out on the roads."

