Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

By Naomi Bartram

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed a time of day you should never use your washing machine.

Martin Lewis has urged people not to use their washing machine during a certain three-hour window in the day.

The Money Saving Expert has been giving families tips on how they can save money during the cost of living crisis.

And now Martin has warned that using the high-energy appliance during peak times could mean you're faced with a larger bill.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, the 50-year-old was discussing the threat of planned blackouts this winter.

Martin Lewis has warned about 'high energy' appliances. Picture: ITV

The National Grid has warned these power cut outs could happen in the event of gas shortages.

Martin said: "We are looking at energy difficulties this winter. We hope there will not be any blackouts."

He said the peak time for energy usage is between 4pm and 7pm.

This means avoiding using high-energy appliances such as washing machines outside of these peak hours, so demand for electricity is reduced.

The finance expert also offered some advice about switching to Economy-7 meters, which he said may only be useful in certain situations.

Martin Lewis has revealed when the best time to use the washing machine is. Picture: Getty Images

These meters track energy usage in the day and night separately, so that a different kWh rate can be offered via an Economy 7 tariff.

This means those who use them could get cheaper electricity during the evening.

He said: "The rough rule of thumb is that you want storage heaters and 40 percent or more of your electric to be in overnight period to be worthwhile. If your house isn't set up to do that, don't bother."

This comes after Martin shared a boiler tip that could save you £100.

Appearing on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show last week, he explained that many households don’t check the ‘flow temperature’ of their boiler.

There are times of day you shouldn't use 'high energy' appliances. Picture: Alamy

This is the temperature your boiler will heat up water before sending to radiators and can be controlled by a dial

While this should be set at 60 degrees, Martin explained that many people don’t realise theirs is set much higher.

He said: “You normally want it to be around 60° but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature.

“It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing.”

