Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

18 November 2022, 13:10 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 13:17

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed a time of day you should never use your washing machine.

Martin Lewis has urged people not to use their washing machine during a certain three-hour window in the day.

The Money Saving Expert has been giving families tips on how they can save money during the cost of living crisis.

And now Martin has warned that using the high-energy appliance during peak times could mean you're faced with a larger bill.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, the 50-year-old was discussing the threat of planned blackouts this winter.

Martin Lewis has warned about 'high energy' appliances
Martin Lewis has warned about 'high energy' appliances. Picture: ITV

The National Grid has warned these power cut outs could happen in the event of gas shortages.

Martin said: "We are looking at energy difficulties this winter. We hope there will not be any blackouts."

He said the peak time for energy usage is between 4pm and 7pm.

This means avoiding using high-energy appliances such as washing machines outside of these peak hours, so demand for electricity is reduced.

The finance expert also offered some advice about switching to Economy-7 meters, which he said may only be useful in certain situations.

Martin Lewis has revealed when the best time to use the washing machine is
Martin Lewis has revealed when the best time to use the washing machine is. Picture: Getty Images

These meters track energy usage in the day and night separately, so that a different kWh rate can be offered via an Economy 7 tariff.

This means those who use them could get cheaper electricity during the evening.

He said: "The rough rule of thumb is that you want storage heaters and 40 percent or more of your electric to be in overnight period to be worthwhile. If your house isn't set up to do that, don't bother."

This comes after Martin shared a boiler tip that could save you £100.

Appearing on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show last week, he explained that many households don’t check the ‘flow temperature’ of their boiler.

There are times of day you shouldn't use 'high energy' appliances
There are times of day you shouldn't use 'high energy' appliances. Picture: Alamy

This is the temperature your boiler will heat up water before sending to radiators and can be controlled by a dial

While this should be set at 60 degrees, Martin explained that many people don’t realise theirs is set much higher.

He said: “You normally want it to be around 60° but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature.

“It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing.”

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

TV & Movies

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

You can now buy half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

TV & Movies

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller won last year's series

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 and what other stars have won? See the full list

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Primark's Christmas shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper

Primark Christmas bags designed to double up as wrapping paper

Christmas

A man has been criticised for leaving without paying the bill

‘I left a restaurant without paying for my food after waiting an hour’

Would you be offended if you were asked to clean up after your baby in a cafe?

'A cafe worker handed me a dustpan and brush to clean up my baby's mess – should I be annoyed?'
The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming

Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special line-up revealed in first look

Married at First Sight

Neighbours is back with a brand new series

Neighbours set to return just months after being cancelled

TV & Movies

Charlene White doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in the RV

Ant and Dec call out Charlene White to producers for 'rule-breaking'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her houndstooth pencil skirt from Mango

Celebrities

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into an argument on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity’s Boy George blasts Scarlette Douglas as ‘inappropriate’ as she brings up court case

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?

Why is there an egg shortage and which supermarket have rations?

A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding

'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'