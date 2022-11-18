Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

You could be fined for defrosting your car. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Motorists could be given a hefty fine this winter if they're thinking of defrosting their car on a public road.

We hate to admit it, but winter is officially here which means it's time to dig out our warmest coats and fluffy socks.

It also means many of us will be spending a few extra minutes in the morning defrosting our cars before heading to work.

But now experts have warned that drivers could be hit with an £801 fine for defrosting their car in the wrong way.

According to Rule 123 of the Highway Code, drivers must be prevented from causing environmental damage.

You could be fined for defrosting your car windscreen. Picture: Alamy

The rule states that drivers mustn’t leave a parked vehicle unattended with the engine running or leave a vehicle engine running while that vehicle is stationary on a public road.

If the vehicle is stationary for more than a couple of minutes, drivers should apply the parking brake and switch off the engine to reduce emissions and noise pollution.

The only time you’re allowed to leave the engine running is if the vehicle is stationary in traffic or for diagnosing faults.

This means those who leave their engines running in order to defrost their car windows could face an expensive fine.

Leaving your car running while stationary causes unnecessary polution. Picture: Alamy

Some local authorities charge a £20 fixed penalty notice for emission offences and stationary idling, while this has the potential to increase to £80 if not paid.

Despite this, penalties are only given out to drivers who refuse to switch off their engines when asked by an authorised person and they’re not given out if the car is parked on private land.

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Comparethemarket, told the Express that it’s vital drivers follow the rules, especially during the colder months.

It's important to follow the Highway Code all year round. Picture: Alamy

She said "Staying alert and in control of the vehicle is especially important during winter, where the colder weather can present additional hazards.

"Checking that your tyres have good pressure and enough tread for grip, topping your screenwash with a formula containing antifreeze, and making sure that your battery is well-maintained are a few things that can be done in preparation.”

Read more