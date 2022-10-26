Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average. Picture: Getty

Bus and coach drivers are thanked five times more than any other British profession.

Bus and coach drivers have topped a poll for the most praised profession in the UK, receiving an average of 37 thank-yous a day.

Public transport workers are five times more likely to get expressions of gratitude than any other job in Britain, according to new research commissioned by the Confederation of Passenger Transport.

The survey spoke to 2,000 passengers and 1,158 drivers who revealed that as many as 40% of those behind the wheel were thanked over 50 times a day for getting people safely to their destination.

The Midlands and East of England came up trumps for politeness as drivers racked up the most thank-yous from passengers, while London floated near the bottom.

Drivers are thanked roughly five times more than doctors and nurses. Picture: Getty

Research by the CPT also found that a huge four-fifths of Brits make a point to thank their bus driver – a statistic that has a huge impact on the mental health of public transport workers.

In fact, a whopping 90% said that being thanked for their service had a positive impact on their wellbeing.

These cheery numbers far outweigh sectors like healthcare, in which just 1% of workers are given praise the same amount of times in 24 hours.

Being unappreciated was one of the biggest complaints for British workers with 22% feeling frustrated, coming second only to wishing salaries were higher.

The study concluded that over half of UK workers wished they were praised more, with a quarter of people getting no thanks at all for their hard graft.

The Midlands and East of England racked up the most thank yous. Picture: Getty

Dr Ashley Weinberg, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Salford, said: "Hopefully we all know that it’s important to share gratitude as a genuine form of exchange with others in our social worlds.

"For all of us in paid or unpaid work, someone saying 'thank you' helps us to feel valued and naturally this is hugely important for our mental wellbeing."

Graham Vidler, Chief Executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, added: "Our research has shown that being thanked and appreciated is crucial to the wellbeing of the UK’s workers.

"It’s really pleasing that bus and coach drivers are reporting such a high level of thanks."

The survey is part of a UK recruitment drive for bus and coach drivers. Picture: Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT)

Not only does this research indicate it's a jolly position to hold for many, but it found that one in 10 had even fulfilled their childhood dream by becoming a bus driver.

Graham explained that nine in 10 adults already hold the skills to excel at the position – such as reliability; functioning without supervision; problem solving; remaining calm under pressure; and strong interpersonal skills.

He added: "It is never too late for those feeling unappreciated in their current profession to make the switch to become one of the UK’s most thanked workers.

"Especially given most bus and coach operators joined after working other jobs and the majority of the UK population has a driving license so could potentially start training right away."

The research comes as part of a UK recruitment drive for bus and coach drivers, entitled Thank You Driver.

Read more: