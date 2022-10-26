Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal. Picture: Getty Images

Morrisons supermarkets are now offering customers a free hot meal if they use a discreet phrase.

Morrisons stores across the UK will now be offering customers a free hot meal throughout the half term.

With thousands of people suffering through the cost of living crisis, Morrisons cafes will allow people to enjoy a hearty meal when they 'Ask for Henry.'

Teaming up with Heinz, the supermarket will be giving away a free jacket potato and a pot of Heinz beans from café tills with the discreet phrase.

A poster for the campaign has been shared on social media, with many people praising the high street giant for helping struggling families.

Morrisons and Heinz are offering a free meal. Picture: Heinz/Morrisons

The deal starts from today (Wednesday, October 26) and will last until Sunday, November 6, with the poster reading: "We want to give a little helping hand this half term...

“Something our founder Henry Heinz was known for. Just 'Ask for Henry' at a Morrisons cafe and get a warming and hearty jacket potato with Beanz on us."

The small print adds: "From 26/10/22- 06/11/22 ask for 'Henry' at the till point at any UK Morrisons Café to receive a free Heinz Beanz and Jacket Potato meal, while stocks last and subject to availability.

“Unit of 1 meal per customer per day. Offer is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash."

Morrisons café's and Heinz are offering a free meal. Picture: Alamy

Jojo De Noronha, President Northern Europe at Heinz said: "October marks the birthday of a very special member of the Heinz family, our founder Henry J. Heinz. Henry brought comfort and goodness to others, not just through his food but his actions.

“We want to honour his good heart and kind spirit by doing what he did best, helping feed people in times of need - and that’s why we’re launching ‘ask for Henry’ with our partner Morrisons on 26th October.

"We believe everyone deserves the goodness, comfort and warmth a can of Heinz Beanz can bring, and whilst we know it doesn’t fix the problem, we hope our ‘ask for Henry’ initiative can be of some help at this difficult time for many, particularly over half term."

Sian Whittle, Category Director of Morrisons Cafés, added: "We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with Beanz."

Tesco is offering free meals for kids. Picture: Alamy

Other deals being offered this half term include:

Tesco

Every weekday this half term Tesco is offering kids a free meal with any purchase at its Tesco Cafes that can cost as little as 60p.

Shoppers just need to pick something for themselves and show their Clubcard or the app to qualify.

Asda

Children can eat for just £1 in Asda cafés and there is no minimum adult spend required.

Families who can use the promotion as many times as they like, with a hot meal or cold meal or both offered.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia is offering a three course meal for a child, along with a drink, for £1 when you buy a full-price adult meal at Bella Italia.

This is available from 4pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.