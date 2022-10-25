Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the UK high street

25 October 2022, 10:19

It's not yet been announced where the new stores will pop up.
It's not yet been announced where the new stores will pop up. Picture: Getty

The much-loved toy shop is opening nine concessions as part of a trial with WH Smith.

Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the British high street after striking a deal with WH Smith.

Brand bosses have confirmed the 'magical place' packed with toys, goodies and treats will open concessions in the popular stationery stores – similar to how Argos counters work within Sainsbury's.

The year-long trial will begin in early 2023, beginning with nine new Toys ‘R’ Us openings during the first six months.

It's not yet been announced where the new stores will pop up across the country, but if the plan is successful more will be rolled out.

Toys 'R' Us is set to open nine concessions as part of a deal with WH Smith.
Toys 'R' Us is set to open nine concessions as part of a deal with WH Smith. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for WH Smith told Metro.co.uk: "I can confirm that WH Smith will be launching a small scale trial of Toys ‘R’ Us areas in nine of its high street stores early next year.

"I would stress this is a trial and is very small at this stage (WHS has about 550 high street stores to give you the context)."

The beloved toy brand, which launched in the UK in 1985, shut all its British stores in 2018 after it went into administration.

Fans were left gutted by the news that the 'world's first toy supermarket' had gone bust, despite being able to buy around 14,000 toys from over 100 different suppliers online.

The year-long trial will begin in early 2023.
The year-long trial will begin in early 2023. Picture: Getty

Toys ‘R’ Us acknowledged the news, posting a message to fans on its website, which said: "It's time to start an epic new adventure with us... We're back! It's so exciting to see you, we missed you! Let's make magical memories together! xx"

Chief executive of the iconic shop, Louis Mittoni, also addressed the exciting new partnership: "Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as 'returning home', not just a relaunch."

The website even has a FAQ section which answers any questions shoppers may have about the brand and its comeback.

It confirms the store's new team is "aiming to establish brand new Toys 'R' Us experiential stores from 2023 onwards", and that "there is no connection to the original company".

The beloved toy brand went bust in 2018.
The beloved toy brand went bust in 2018. Picture: Getty

It's been almost five years since any physical Toys ‘R’ Us stores have existed in the UK.

In 2017, the brand's US parent company filed for bankruptcy after debts reached more than £3.5billion, with the UK branch following suit the next year.

The collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us meant closing 100 stores in Britain, which sparked thousands of redundancies.

Plans for a way forward were revealed last October after owner WHP Global signed a deal with Toys ‘R’ Us Australia.

The relaunch in the UK follows successful comebacks for the store in both the USA and Australia.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

"I was feeling confident. Especially after learning that Mull’s single roundabout would not be on the route!"

Woman travels 500 miles to take UK's 'easiest' driving test - but fails

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Pregnant women to be handed free vapes by London council.

Pregnant women handed free vapes to help them quit smoking

Trending on Heart

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

TV & Movies

James Corden has addressed being banned from a restaurant

James Corden breaks silence on restaurant ban controversy

Celebrities

Here's who's died in Emmerdale so far

A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

TV & Movies

The Pact series 2 filming locations revealed

The Pact series 2 filming locations: Where is the new series filmed in Wales?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new office

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible new office at £1.2million Essex mansion

Celebrities

Why April and Whitney won't be at the MAFS UK reunion

Why four Married At First Sight UK stars aren’t invited to the Christmas reunion special

Married at First Sight

Princess Andre appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards

Princess Andre, 15, looks just like mum Katie Price on red carpet

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone paying their energy bills by direct debit

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone paying energy bills by direct debit

Peter Andre reveals his house was damaged by the storm while his daughter was inside.

Peter Andre shares footage as his home is struck by lightning

Showbiz

The Chase viewers were fuming last week

The Chase fans furious as Bradley Walsh doesn’t allow ‘correct’ answer

TV & Movies

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her Tweed skirt from Reserved

Celebrities

Priya Sharma is played by Fiona Wade

Emmerdale shock as Fiona Wade set to exit as Priya Sharma

TV & Movies

Here's when I'm A Celebrity 2022 starts

I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date revealed as Ant and Dec return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A worker has been praised for saving a dog's life

Railway worker praised for rescuing dog stuck on train tracks