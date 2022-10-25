Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the UK high street

The much-loved toy shop is opening nine concessions as part of a trial with WH Smith.

Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the British high street after striking a deal with WH Smith.

Brand bosses have confirmed the 'magical place' packed with toys, goodies and treats will open concessions in the popular stationery stores – similar to how Argos counters work within Sainsbury's.

The year-long trial will begin in early 2023, beginning with nine new Toys ‘R’ Us openings during the first six months.

It's not yet been announced where the new stores will pop up across the country, but if the plan is successful more will be rolled out.

A spokesperson for WH Smith told Metro.co.uk: "I can confirm that WH Smith will be launching a small scale trial of Toys ‘R’ Us areas in nine of its high street stores early next year.

"I would stress this is a trial and is very small at this stage (WHS has about 550 high street stores to give you the context)."

The beloved toy brand, which launched in the UK in 1985, shut all its British stores in 2018 after it went into administration.

Fans were left gutted by the news that the 'world's first toy supermarket' had gone bust, despite being able to buy around 14,000 toys from over 100 different suppliers online.

Toys ‘R’ Us acknowledged the news, posting a message to fans on its website, which said: "It's time to start an epic new adventure with us... We're back! It's so exciting to see you, we missed you! Let's make magical memories together! xx"

Chief executive of the iconic shop, Louis Mittoni, also addressed the exciting new partnership: "Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as 'returning home', not just a relaunch."

The website even has a FAQ section which answers any questions shoppers may have about the brand and its comeback.

It confirms the store's new team is "aiming to establish brand new Toys 'R' Us experiential stores from 2023 onwards", and that "there is no connection to the original company".

It's been almost five years since any physical Toys ‘R’ Us stores have existed in the UK.

In 2017, the brand's US parent company filed for bankruptcy after debts reached more than £3.5billion, with the UK branch following suit the next year.

The collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us meant closing 100 stores in Britain, which sparked thousands of redundancies.

Plans for a way forward were revealed last October after owner WHP Global signed a deal with Toys ‘R’ Us Australia.

The relaunch in the UK follows successful comebacks for the store in both the USA and Australia.

