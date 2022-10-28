You could be fined £1,000 for parking the wrong way round

28 October 2022, 13:04

Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this.
Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this. Picture: Getty

The Highway Code rule means motorists who park incorrectly at night could face a hefty penalty – or even prosecution.

Drivers could face a huge £1,000 fine for parking the wrong way round after dark – something many motorists aren't even aware of.

The Highway Code has a strict rule which states you must park your vehicle a certain way at night on an unlit street to avoid facing prosecution.

Rule 248 reads: "You must not park on a road at night facing against the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space."

So, those behind the wheel should go with the flow of the other cars if stopping overnight in an unmarked area.

Road users are being warned of Highway Code changes.
Road users are being warned of Highway Code changes. Picture: Getty

Penalty charges won't top £1,000 if the rule is breached, however police do have the power to escalate the incident to court if necessary.

That's unless you drive a goods vehicle or a passenger vehicle with more than eight seats, which means your fine could reach a maximum of £2,500.

The rule had many motorists questioning why they could be slapped with the massive penalty if their car isn't parked correctly.

Scrapcarcomparison.co.uk revealed the reason behind it, explaining that vehicles parked the wrong way are in total darkness to motorists passing through.

The fact the vehicle’s rear reflectors would not be visible would make it much more dangerous to drive by and could cause a major accident.

Police even have the power to escalate dangerous parking to court.
Police even have the power to escalate dangerous parking to court. Picture: Getty

The Scrap Car Comparison spokesperson explained: "Motors parked the correct way would be visible and illuminated by headlights bouncing off the rear reflectors."

"We've dealt with cars that have been written-off due to a passing car crashing into them as they have partly stuck out from a parking space."

Presenter for car competition company BOTB, Christian Williams, explained that "less common" laws like this can pose a problem for drivers in Britain.

He told The Sun: "Many of the laws surrounding UK driving are understood by most road users and wouldn't present much of a problem.

"But what catches drivers out are the less common laws - these are the ones that you likely don't think about when behind the wheel."

The Highway Code also states: "All vehicles must display parking lights when parked on a road or a lay-by on a road with a speed limit greater than 30 mph."

Acknowledging that not all car owners know where these important parking lights are, the RAC released some helpful advice.

The breakdown company said: "Almost all light switches in modern cars are either mounted on the dashboard, to the right-hand side of the steering wheel, or on the end of the indicator stalk. Your parking lights can be switched on and off by rotating the dial into the correct position.

"There will be a position for sidelights, headlights and usually a separate button or switch to activate your fog lights. Although not standard, some vehicle models allow the driver to incorporate the use of their indicator when leaving on their parking lights.

"So if the indicator is left in the downward position when the engine is turned off, the sidelights will automatically show up only on the left-hand side of the car."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Trending on Heart

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Elizabeth Soffe suffered life-threatening burns to her body as a baby

Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

TV & Movies

Call The Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account.

Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome

Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Celebrities

Olly Murs pranked Heart listeners

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up revealed including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

TV & Movies

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities