Left-handed people are truly talented, science study claims

7 April 2023, 21:15

Left-handed people are pretty special, according to science.
Left-handed people are pretty special, according to science. Picture: Getty

If you're left-handed you're more likely to hold the advantage, says a scientific study.

Left-handed people are truly exceptional, says a science study that charts the difference between lefties and righties.

Research published by the American Journal of Psychology suggests that people with a dominant left hand prove to be superior in a number of scenarios and tasks, including creativity and sports.

From being better at problem-solving to having extra talents in the arts, the paper claimed that left-handed folk could be more gifted all round.

It's a theory that makes sense considering some of the most brilliant minds in history were left-handed, from Marie Curie and Leonardo da Vinci to Sir Isaac Newton.

Former US president Barack Obama is famously left-handed.
Former US president Barack Obama is famously left-handed. Picture: Alamy

In fact many of today's sporting, political, musical and artistic greats are also lefties, including Barack Obama, LeBron James, Lady Gaga and Will Ferrell.

And it's not just this specific report that leans towards the left being extra special.

A string of papers which delve into the pros and cons of using the left hand have been published over the years, with many concluding that lefties come out on top.

In 2019, it was discovered that 20 percent of MENSA members habitually used their left hand – a huge slice considering only 10 percent of the population are lefties.

A study by the Left-Handers' Club also surveyed over 2,000 left-handed, right-handed and ambidextrous people (those who can use both hands equally well) and discovered that lefties were most interested in tech and arts careers.

20 percent of MENSA members are left-handed.
20 percent of MENSA members are left-handed. Picture: Getty

If you needed more proof that lefties were exceptional, IFL Science backed the theory, too.

One research paper explained that it's all down to how the brain functions.

"Hand preference is a manifestation of brain function and is therefore related to cognition," it said.

"Left-handers exhibit, on average, a more developed right brain hemisphere, which is specialised for processes such as spatial reasoning and the ability to rotate mental representations of objects."

In short, those who write, draw or play sports with their left hand could be some of the most intelligent-minded in the world.

The paper added: "The corpus callosum - the bundle of nerve cells connecting the two brain hemispheres - tends to be larger in left-handers.

"This suggests that some left-handers have an enhanced connectivity between the two hemispheres and hence superior information processing."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.

Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years!

Couple welcome first baby girl of the family in 138 years

Parenting

Aldi has been revealed as the cheapest supermarket

UK's cheapest supermarkets revealed - but it's different depending whether you buy a basket or trolley
Here's what shops are open on Easter Sunday

What shops are open on Easter Sunday?

A driver has shared his bus lane hack on TikTok

Driver overtakes cars queuing at lights and blames road signs

Trending on Heart

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Celebrities

Actress Amanda Mealing shared the late star's dying wish for those attending his funeral.

Paul O'Grady's best friend shares late star's last wish for funeral

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked more in love than ever with her husband Joe Swash, 41.

Stacey Solomon enjoys 'rare date night' with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Sadie King was in Emmerdale for two years

Who played Sadie King in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Showbiz

Laura Tott from First Dates is pregnant with her first child

First Dates star Laura Tott pregnant: How old is she and who is her husband?

TV & Movies

Dan Hunjas from Married at First Sight Australia had to apologise to Sandy Jawanda

MAFS Australia's Dan Hunjas forced to apologise to Sandy Jawanda after shock reunion

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is ignoring the family drama at home

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's luxurious Florida holiday as she ignores family drama

Showbiz

Jesse has defended himself from MAFS Australia fans

Married at First Sight Australia's Jesse Burford slams backlash over Claire Nomarhas reunion

TV & Movies

Here's how The Radfords make their money

How do mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her husband Noel make their money?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from the beach

Stacey Solomon says she's 'so grateful' for her body in beautiful new holiday photos

Showbiz

Sue Radford's daughter has hit out at her on social media

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter accuses her of 'making money out of grandkids'

Showbiz

Love Is Blind: Who is still together?

Love is Blind season 4: Who is still together?

Showbiz

Harry Potter is reportedly going to be turned into a TV series where each season will be adapted from the original books

Harry Potter TV series reportedly in the works

Showbiz

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

Showbiz