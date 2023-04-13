Go Fund Me page set up after vandals destroy mum’s allotment she used to feed 1,600 people

13 April 2023, 11:37

The charity page has raised over £160,000 in donations so far.
The charity page has raised over £160,000 in donations so far. Picture: Alamy/Go Fund Me

Kind-hearted Carly Burd was left heartbroken after thugs poured salt over her charity patch.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up after vandals destroyed a woman's allotment, which she used to feed over 1,600 people during the cost of living crisis.

Harlow mum Carly Burd, who was left devastated when she discovered salt had been poured all over her fruit and vegetables, told TikTok fans she was "overwhelmed" by the generous donations pouring in to help get it back on track.

The kind-hearted gardener, who suffers with Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus, previously set up the charity page to raise money for her self-starter food box project, A Meal With Love.

Since revealing the "cruel" thugs had completely trashed her garden, the public have donated over £160,000 to the green-fingered volunteer's worthy cause.

Taking to social media to share her gratitude, she said: "Thank you so much for the donations, bless you. It really does mean a lot."

After returning to her allotment to assess the wreckage, Carly told her followers she was "still absolutely heartbroken" at the extent of the damage.

"I went down there today to do digging and all I could taste was salt in the air. I had to keep going for a drink because that's all you can taste," she said.

"I think about the onions the kids planted, they sat there and said to me, 'Who is this going to?', and I said 'Tt's going to a family that needs it'. Bless them they were so excited to do it.

"It's heartbreaking because I see all their little onions destroyed. Those onions would have fed 300 families so I've lost a lot."

"They put it all over the potatoes, which was five rows of them. The amount of work that's gone into the allotment is unbelievable and it's not just from me, it's volunteers loving what I do, and wanting to join in, which is what I wanted to do – to bring the community closer.

"I just think it's cruel, it's so wicked."

Despite her heartbreak, Carly is determined to turn this terrible situation into something positive for the community.

She added: "I should be able to cover it in top soil and be able to neutralise it a bit and be able to grow something.

"I think I'm going to turn it into a seating area where elders can come down and we can have tea, coffee, cakes and chats.

"Hopefully a little cook station too so different ethnic groups in our community can come down and take turns to cook their meals so we all get to try them.

"It's just for everyone it's not even for me. I don't benefit from this.

"Thank you so much honestly, I'm absolutely overwhelmed by everyones comments. I really do appreciate it, thank you."

