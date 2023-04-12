Sainsbury's makes major Nectar card change to rival Tesco

The supermarket is slashing prices on a whole host of products. Picture: Alamy

The supermarket giant has introduced 'Nectar Prices' as part of a new loyalty scheme for customers.

Sainsbury's has introduced a major change to its Nectar card which is set to save customers money on their weekly shop.

The supermarket's latest scheme means people with a loyalty card will now be able to access huge discounts on a whopping 300 items.

Echoing Tesco's Clubcard prices, the initiative hopes to save regular shoppers a huge chunk of cash across the year.

'Nectar Prices' have already been rolled out in-store and online, meaning families on a budget can start saving immediately.

Nectar card customers can now access reduced prices in store and online. Picture: Alamy

Prices are being lowered by between 15% and 60% – a huge reduction for households who visit the store frequently.

The exclusive deals are simple enough to come by as shop managers have marked-up products with promotional labels.

Nectar card holders just need to swipe their card or app at the checkout to receive the lower prices.

There's also the option to link Sainsbury's accounts online, unlocking slashed costs on plenty of everyday items.

From household and cleaning supplies to sweets, soft drinks, pet food and more, most of the discounts apply to branded products, including Fairy Liquid, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Pampers nappies.

The cost of Nescafe Gold Blend and Ariel All-in-1 pods have been cut almost in half, while customers will save a third on Heinz Baked Beans.

The new scheme aims to rival discounts offered by other leading supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

Chief executive of Sainsbury’s Simon Roberts said: “We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s.

“There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer."

"Nectar Prices will give another reason to shop with us and create confidence for shoppers."

