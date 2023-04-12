Sainsbury's makes major Nectar card change to rival Tesco

12 April 2023, 13:34

The supermarket is slashing prices on a whole host of products.
The supermarket is slashing prices on a whole host of products. Picture: Alamy

The supermarket giant has introduced 'Nectar Prices' as part of a new loyalty scheme for customers.

Sainsbury's has introduced a major change to its Nectar card which is set to save customers money on their weekly shop.

The supermarket's latest scheme means people with a loyalty card will now be able to access huge discounts on a whopping 300 items.

Echoing Tesco's Clubcard prices, the initiative hopes to save regular shoppers a huge chunk of cash across the year.

'Nectar Prices' have already been rolled out in-store and online, meaning families on a budget can start saving immediately.

Nectar card customers can now access reduced prices in store and online.
Nectar card customers can now access reduced prices in store and online. Picture: Alamy

Prices are being lowered by between 15% and 60% – a huge reduction for households who visit the store frequently.

The exclusive deals are simple enough to come by as shop managers have marked-up products with promotional labels.

Nectar card holders just need to swipe their card or app at the checkout to receive the lower prices.

There's also the option to link Sainsbury's accounts online, unlocking slashed costs on plenty of everyday items.

From household and cleaning supplies to sweets, soft drinks, pet food and more, most of the discounts apply to branded products, including Fairy Liquid, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Pampers nappies.

The cost of Nescafe Gold Blend and Ariel All-in-1 pods have been cut almost in half, while customers will save a third on Heinz Baked Beans.

The new scheme aims to rival discounts offered by other leading supermarkets.
The new scheme aims to rival discounts offered by other leading supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

Chief executive of Sainsbury’s Simon Roberts said: “We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s.

“There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer."

"Nectar Prices will give another reason to shop with us and create confidence for shoppers."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds.

Motorists could face £200 fine when government alert sounds

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Expert explains why you should switch seats if a fellow passenger asks

A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.

Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

Left-handed people are pretty special, according to science.

Left-handed people are truly talented, science study claims

Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years!

Couple welcome first baby girl of the family in 138 years

Parenting

Trending on Heart

The Married at First Sight Australia 2023 reunion was shocking

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Everything that happened at the shock reunion

TV & Movies

Justin Burton's death was confirmed during heartbreaking scenes this week.

Hollyoaks fans furious as Justin Burton is killed off in shock death twist

Hollyoaks

Love Island 2023 is back on this summer

When is Love Island summer 2023 on?

TV & Movies

The Tate family tree explained ahead of Emmerdale twist

Emmerdale: Tate family tree explained

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Inside Love Island stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court's secret reunion

Showbiz

Jo O'Meara confessed she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her close friend Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara "devastated" over death of bandmate Paul Cattermole

Celebrities

Fans were left in tears by the sweet nod to Paul O'Grady's adoration of animals.

Paul O'Grady fans in tears over touching For the Love of Dogs tribute

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt made a huge mistake on Monday night.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt shock affair revealed ahead of 'explosive' twist

TV & Movies

One viewer described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history".

Beyond Paradise fight scene sparks hilarious reaction from viewers

TV & Movies

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new home on Instagram

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible lounge as couple show off new sofa

Showbiz

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his vowel renewal

Inside Jamie Oliver's lavish vow renewal to wife Jools after 23 years

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has said she felt awkward sharing photos from her holiday

Stacey Solomon admits she felt 'worried' sharing snaps from 'super expensive' family holiday

Showbiz

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Celebrities

Actress Amanda Mealing shared the late star's dying wish for those attending his funeral.

Paul O'Grady's best friend shares late star's last wish for funeral

Celebrities