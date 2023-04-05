UK's cheapest supermarkets revealed - but it's different depending whether you buy a basket or trolley

5 April 2023, 12:06 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 12:19

Aldi has been revealed as the cheapest supermarket
Aldi has been revealed as the cheapest supermarket. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

UK's cheapest supermarket has been named - see full list of monthly prices below including Aldi, ASDA and Waitrose.

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been revealed as Aldi, but it depends whether you’re buying a trolley or a basket.

In a study by consumer watchdog Which?, Aldi was found to be £20 cheaper than Waitrose on average in March.

Lidl wasn’t far off and came in a close second place, costing 25p more on average.

A basket of 41 items at Aldi cost £72.54 across the month, compared with £92.55 at Waitrose and £72.79 at Lidl.

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket
Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket. Picture: Alamy

However, Which? also did the same price comparison on 137 items, which found Asda was the cheapest at £343.91.

This amount of shopping included the original 41 items, as well as 96 other items including branded products like Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese.

The next cheapest supermarket for the big shop was Sainsbury's, which cost £353.16, just £9.25 more.

Meanwhile, Waitrose was £41.83 more expensive than Asda and cost £385.74.

The cheapest supermarkets have been revealed
The cheapest supermarkets have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Cheapest supermarkets for 41 item:

  • Aldi - £72.54
  • Lidl - £72.79
  • Sainsbury's £80-.27
  • Tesco - £81.58
  • Asda - £81.88
  • Morrisons - £83.63
  • Ocado £88.03
  • Waitrose - £92.55

Cheapest supermarkets for 137 items:

  • Asda - £343.91
  • Sainsbury's - £353.16
  • Morrisons - £354.87
  • Tesco - £366.65
  • Ocado - £371.85
  • Waitrose - £385.74
Waitrose is the most expensive supermarket
Waitrose is the most expensive supermarket. Picture: Getty Images

Which? said many of the major supermarkets ‘haven’t done enough to support their customers during the cost of living crisis’.

They said retailers should make sure affordable basic ranges are available in all branches.

"We know people are suffering through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and the price of food and drink has skyrocketed no matter where you shop,” Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said.

"However, our monthly supermarket analysis shows you could save £20 on a basket of everyday groceries at the cheapest supermarket compared to the priciest one."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's what shops are open on Easter Sunday

What shops are open on Easter Sunday?

A driver has shared his bus lane hack on TikTok

Driver overtakes cars queuing at lights and blames road signs

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

Showbiz

A group of mums went to Ibiza in 12 hours

Mums spent £34 on a 12-hour Ibiza holiday and made it back for the school run

The weather could get warm this weekend

Easter weekend weather: Met Office issues 20C forecast for bank holiday

News

Trending on Heart

Jesse has defended himself from MAFS Australia fans

Married at First Sight Australia's Jesse Burford slams backlash over Claire Nomarhas reunion

TV & Movies

Here's how The Radfords make their money

How do mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her husband Noel make their money?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from the beach

Stacey Solomon says she's 'so grateful' for her body in beautiful new holiday photos

Showbiz

Sue Radford's daughter has hit out at her on social media

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter accuses her of 'making money out of grandkids'

Showbiz

Love Is Blind: Who is still together?

Love is Blind season 4: Who is still together?

Showbiz

Harry Potter is reportedly going to be turned into a TV series where each season will be adapted from the original books

Harry Potter TV series reportedly in the works

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield will return to This Morning later this month

Phillip Schofield's This Morning return date confirmed after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Lyndall and Josh have split on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia stars Lyndall and Josh 'no longer on speaking terms' after fling

TV & Movies

Hugh Jackman has opened up about a skin cancer scare

Hugh Jackman undergoes two biopsies after skin cancer scare

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Showbiz

Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope's luxurious lifestyle away from Nicky character

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Showbiz

Helen Flanagan has opened up about being mum shamed

Helen Flanagan 'mum-shamed' over son Charlie's 'horrendous' tantrum on holiday

Showbiz

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids

Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis refuse to leave their kids £220million inheritance

Showbiz

Harrison tried to 'expose' Bronte on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia reunion shock as Harrison Boon tries to expose Bronte Schofield

TV & Movies