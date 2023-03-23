Easter supermarket opening hours on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Easter is just around the corner, with thousands of supermarkets closing their doors over the weekend.

This year Easter falls on Sunday 9th April, with shops such as Tesco and Aldi usually staying open for Good Friday (7th April) and Easter Monday (10th April) which are bank holidays.

According to Government rules, stores in England and Wales larger than 280 square metres have to close on Easter Sunday.

Stores that are smaller can open but will have to open later and close earlier due to the celebrations, while opening times can also vary depending on location.

In Scotland, supermarkets can operate Sunday hours but it is best to check whether your local store is open before you leave.

So, what are the Easter supermarket opening hours? Here’s what we know…

Full list of Easter supermarket opening times on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday:

Aldi

  • Good Friday opening times: 8am - 10pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 8am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

  • Good Friday opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 8pm
Tesco

  • Good Friday opening times: 6am - midnight
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 6am - midnight
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 6pm

Asda

  • Good Friday opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 7am - 8pm

Morrisons

  • Good Friday opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 10am - 4pm

Co-op

  • Good Friday opening times: 7am - 11pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 7am - 11pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 7am - 11pm
Iceland

  • Good Friday opening times: 10am - 4pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 8:30am - 7pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 10am - 4pm

Lidl

  • Good Friday opening times: 8am - 10pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 8am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 8pm

M&S

  • Good Friday opening times: 8am - 7pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 8am - 7pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 7pm

Waitrose

  • Good Friday opening times: 8am - 9pm
  • Saturday 8th April opening times: 8am - 9pm
  • Easter Sunday opening times: Closed
  • Easter Monday opening times: 8am - 6pm

