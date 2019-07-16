UK weather: Continental 'heat dome' will see scorching temperatures reach 31C

The UK is bracing for scorching temperatures to blast the country next week.

It’s time to get the sunnies and factor 50 out, because the UK is set to bask in temperatures as high as 31C in the coming days.

With a 'continental heat dome' on it’s way, the south, south-east and south-west England and south Wales will feel the best of the hot weather.

And things could get even hotter over the weekend and into next week, with Sunday bringing highs of 28C and Monday reaching a whopping 31C in some places.

Unfortunately, some downpours will interrupt the sunny weather and by Thursday, heavy rain will affect nearly all of the UK.

By Friday, showers will be widespread carrying into Saturday, however the temperature should stay fairly warm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Tuesday, we'll see changes just starting to take place, as we begin to head downhill toward a less settled spell of weather.

"What that initial change does is get rid of the onshore breeze which has North Sea coasts and eastern Britain in general cooler of late. That means the east gets in on the warmer act, with temperatures widely heading up into the low-mid twenties.

"Wednesday then sees a spell of wind and rain moving in from the northwest, with sunshine and relatively widespread showers ahead of it. It'll still be very warm with sunny spells away from the showers for most of England though."

Britain will supposedly experience higher than average temperatures over the next three months, as part of a 'continental heat dome'.

The three month weather outlook states: "For July/August/September as a whole, above average temperatures are more likely than below average temperatures.

"The pattern of sea surface temperature anomalies in the North Atlantic Ocean slightly increases the probability of higher than average pressure across Northern Europe.

"During summer, high pressure is usually associated with warmer than average conditions."